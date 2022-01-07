ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Online of a Bloody Bryan Danielson Following AEW Dynamite

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new photo is online of Bryan Danielson bloodied from the effects of his World Championship match at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jackson Krule, the Senior Visual Producer for the...

411mania.com

FanSided

AEW Dynamite: TBS Premiere Episode Preview and Predictions

AEW Dynamite is back this Wednesday, but it will not be in a familiar spot in your television lineup. AEW’s flagship will air at its usual time but has moved from TNT to the TBS network. And they are starting off the TBS era with a fantastic card that will feature three championship matches as well as a man who just might be doing the best character work in all of AEW in Malakai Black.
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
Britt Baker
Adam Cole
firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Sends Message To WWE Superstar Ahead Of Her Return

It’s been a while since fans have seen Alexa Bliss as she’s been taking time away from WWE, but last week during the Raw the company confirmed that the former Raw Women’s Champion will be returning soon. WrestleMania season is right around the corner, but first we...
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
Bloody Elbow

Is Tyron Woodley's Legacy Permanently Damaged?

A little over three years ago, Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) was in the midst of one of the best welterweight title reigns we've ever seen. A reign that included an admirable resume of wins, 4 title defenses (including his draw with Stephen Thompson), and hardly any moments of weakness, Woodley firmly established himself as one of the greatest welterweights of all time. As a matter of fact, after easily dispatching undefeated contender Darren Till, it actually reached a point in which it was difficult to envision anyone taking the belt from him.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Brock Lesnar And Bobby Lashley Face-Off, Title Change, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Bobby Lashley won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Breaks Character At The End of WWE Event In Boston, MA

At the end of Sunday night’s WWE live event in Boston, MA, Roman Reigns broke character and thanked the fans for attending the show in a promo. Reigns said the following:. “I’d like to take this time to thank you guys for coming out. We all know what’s going on with this pandemic, I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves and then we can see you all next time. Also, goodnight and thank you.”
wrestlinginc.com

Charlie Haas Reportedly Stretchered Out During Impact Wrestling Tapings

As noted earlier, former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his Impact Wrestling debut at Sunday night’s tapings in Dallas, TX, where he confronted Josh Alexander. Later in the tapings, Haas wrestled Alexander and that led to a storyline with several former ROH wrestlers coming out to attack both Haas and Alexander.
wrestlingrumors.net

Current WWE Champion Injured, Has Not Wrestled In Nearly A Month

That explains the delay. Wrestlers are very impressive athletes in that they are asked to go out in the ring on a regular basis and put in quite a bit of effort. That is the kind of thing that can make for some difficult issues as you are going to see some people get banged up. It seems to have taken place again, as a rather important WWE star has been out of action with an injury.
ESPN

2022 WWE Royal Rumble results, card, news, stories and match information

For the 35th time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will signal the unofficial ramp-up towards WrestleMania season. The 2022 edition of one of WWE's signature events takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. It is the second time the Royal Rumble will emanate from St. Louis; the first time was in 2012, at what was then the Scottrade Center (now known as Enterprise Center).
CinemaBlend

WWE Reportedly Interested In Big Change For Royal Rumble 2022, But Is It Even Possible?

The WWE just came off a big pay-per-view with Day 1, and it’s already almost time for one of the company’s biggest events of any given year. The Royal Rumble is often a night of surprises, and among this year’s potential shockers is a concept unlike anything Vince McMahon & Co. have set up for audiences in previous years. There are heavy rumors at the moment that the WWE plans to open the so-called “forbidden door” for Royal Rumble 2022, but is that even possible?
411mania.com

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:. * Xia Li defeated Natalya. * Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus. * Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated...
