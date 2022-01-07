Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Baltimore County

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for northern Baltimore County.

The warning will be in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

Forecasters say heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Snow will fall at 1 inch per hour or greater overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

