ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Baltimore County

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbyBZ_0df8PPc600

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for northern Baltimore County.

The warning will be in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

Forecasters say heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Snow will fall at 1 inch per hour or greater overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for southern Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGJY4_0df8PPc600

The post Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday. Forecasters say freezing rain is expected, with total ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch.  Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential for icy roads and sidewalks. The … Continue reading "Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected" The post Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NWS reveals Baltimore snowfall totals; sleet, freezing rain possible over weekend

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Sunday morning. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service reports that Friday morning’s winter storm left a general 4 – 5 inches of snow in and around the Nottingham area, and more wintry weather may be on the way this weekend. First, bitter cold will move into the region … Continue reading "NWS reveals Baltimore snowfall totals; sleet, freezing rain possible over weekend" The post NWS reveals Baltimore snowfall totals; sleet, freezing rain possible over weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday night, Friday morning in Baltimore area

UPDATE 2: The Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday. UPDATE: Find out when the snow will arrive in Maryland here. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory covers southern Baltimore County—including the Nottingham area—and Baltimore City and will be in … Continue reading "Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday night, Friday morning in Baltimore area" The post Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday night, Friday morning in Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

WINTER WEATHER: NWS provides updated snowfall forecast, arrival timeline

UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 7 a.m. on Friday. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Another round of snow is headed toward Maryland and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of total accumulation with isolated pockets of up to 6 inches. The Winter Weather Advisory will be … Continue reading "WINTER WEATHER: NWS provides updated snowfall forecast, arrival timeline" The post WINTER WEATHER: NWS provides updated snowfall forecast, arrival timeline appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Government
City
Nottingham, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday morning in Baltimore

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory covers southern Baltimore County—including the Nottingham area—and Baltimore City and will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Forecasters say a light glaze of ice from freezing rain is possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. … Continue reading "Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday morning in Baltimore" The post Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday morning. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—While residents are still feeling the effects of Monday’s winter storm, two more systems will take aim at Maryland this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say there is a slight winter storm threat for Wednesday morning, January 5th. Light freezing rain … Continue reading "Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week" The post Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to open two hours late on Friday

UPDATE: BCPS will now be closed on Friday. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools will open two hours late on Friday, January 7, due to expected severe weather. Morning pre-kindergarten classes are cancelled. All school administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay. BCPS officials will reevaluate road conditions and provide any updates at … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to open two hours late on Friday" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to open two hours late on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

County Executive Olszewski announces distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits, county testing expansion

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced updates on Baltimore County’s ongoing efforts to expand access to COVID-19 testing, including plans for the distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID tests for residents and the expansion of county-run testing sites. “Expanding Baltimore County’s testing availability will help ensure residents can take every precaution to protect themselves and their loved … Continue reading "County Executive Olszewski announces distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits, county testing expansion" The post County Executive Olszewski announces distribution of 100,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits, county testing expansion appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Heavy Snow#Extreme Weather
NottinghamMD.com

Water main break reported in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—A water main break in the Parkville area has left dozens of residents without water. The Department of Public Works reports that an eight-inch diameter water main has ruptured in the 3100-block of Garden Avenue (21234). Approximately 40 customers are currently without service. There has been no ETA on repairs.  Motorists should use caution in the area. Photo via … Continue reading "Water main break reported in Parkville" The post Water main break reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that the State of Maryland has activated a government-wide response to the ongoing winter storm that could have a significant impact on roads and transportation systems. Much of the state is now under winter weather advisories and warnings, and the National Weather Service has expanded potential snowfall totals over the course of the … Continue reading "WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes" The post WINTER STORM: 5 – 8 inches of snow expected in Baltimore area, Maryland State Police respond to over 40 crashes appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to be closed Monday due to inclement weather

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health has announced that many COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be impacted on Monday by the incoming winter storm. Residents should verify the operating status of any site before visiting. Contact information for sites across the state can be found in the listings at https://COVIDtest.Maryland.gov and https://COVIDvax.Maryland.gov. The following state-run sites will be closed … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to be closed Monday due to inclement weather" The post Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites to be closed Monday due to inclement weather appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Library branches to close at 4 p.m. on Monday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closing early on Monday. Due to low staffing levels at multiple locations combined with inclement weather conditions, all library branches will close at 4 p.m. on January 3rd. In addition, the Storyville at the Rosedale branch is closed on Monday. Officials say branches are expected to open at 9 … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Library branches to close at 4 p.m. on Monday" The post Baltimore County Public Library branches to close at 4 p.m. on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
NottinghamMD.com

Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water

WHITE MARSH, MD—Many White Marsh neighborhoods are without water on Thursday due to water main repairs. The Department of Public Works reports that repairs are being made to a 16-inch water main. Repairs began at 9 a.m. in the area of Ebenezer Road at Bird River Road. The following neighborhoods are without service, according to Councilwoman Cathy Bevins… Ebenezer Road … Continue reading "Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water" The post Water main repairs leave several White Marsh neighborhoods without water appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Explosion rocks Curtis Bay, shockwave felt throughout Baltimore County

UPDATE 2: The explosion was caught video here. UPDATE: The explosion reportedly occurred at the CSX Cole Plant Building, according to police. Original story below… —— CURTIS BAY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday morning explosion in the Curtis Bay area. The explosion occurred at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1900-block of Benhill Avenue (21226). Emergency personnel arrived … Continue reading "Explosion rocks Curtis Bay, shockwave felt throughout Baltimore County" The post Explosion rocks Curtis Bay, shockwave felt throughout Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Power outage affects some White Marsh businesses

WHITE MARSH, MD—A Thursday morning power outage has left some White Marsh businesses “in the dark.” The outage was reported at just before 11 a.m. Approximately 60 customers and businesses in the vicinity of THE AVENUE at White Marsh have been affected, according to BGE. A repair team has been dispatched and crews hope to have power restored by 1 … Continue reading "Power outage affects some White Marsh businesses" The post Power outage affects some White Marsh businesses appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy