Should Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets make it to the NBA playoffs, they could very well get a major boost in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. According to the latest report by Adrian Wojnarowski of EPN (via Ryan Blackburn of SB Nation), the Nuggets are hopeful they can get MPJ and Murray back before the season ends. This is certainly big news, especially for Porter Jr.’s part since he was initially expected to miss the rest of the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO