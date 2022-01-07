Michael Ray is Proud of the Journey to Success for “Whiskey And Rain”

Michael Ray sits at the top of the Mediabase Country Airplay chart this week with his fourth Number One single, “Whiskey And Rain.” He posted an emotional video message to fans via social media on Sunday (January 9th) writing, “WHISKEY AND RAIN IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN COUNTRY MUSIC!!!! Y’all I gotta be real. It’s been an emotional one today. Back when we were recording this song I would think about all the things I always loved about @garyallanmusic and the way his music spoke to me and my life growing up in Eustis. I hope this song has been there for you on lonely nights when you’ve needed it, just like Gary always has been for me. One of my favorites of his goes, 'life ain’t always beautiful… but it’s a beautiful ride.' Thank y’all for this beautiful ride!!! Thank y’all for loving this song!!! We ain’t slowing down!!”

