HS Hoops 1/6: FVL remains undefeated, Denmark handles Wrightstown

(WFRV) – As the North Eastern conference title race heats up, the cream of the crop is rising to the top as the calendar stretches into January.

In the marquee matchup of the night, UW-Green Bay commit Donovan Short led Denmark to a blowout win over Wrightstown, 82-42. The Vikings led 7-0 out of the gates and 18-6 early in the first half, with defense helping them pull away.

Fox Valley Lutheran remained unbeaten on the season with an 83-78 win over a tough Little Chute team. Senior guard Josiah Butler scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.

