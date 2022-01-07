ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, WI

HS Hoops 1/6: FVL remains undefeated, Denmark handles Wrightstown

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Acrh_0df8Mi2i00

(WFRV) – As the North Eastern conference title race heats up, the cream of the crop is rising to the top as the calendar stretches into January.

Johnny Davis outduels Keegan Murray as No. 23 Wisconsin beats Iowa

In the marquee matchup of the night, UW-Green Bay commit Donovan Short led Denmark to a blowout win over Wrightstown, 82-42. The Vikings led 7-0 out of the gates and 18-6 early in the first half, with defense helping them pull away.

Fox Valley Lutheran remained unbeaten on the season with an 83-78 win over a tough Little Chute team. Senior guard Josiah Butler scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top wrestling tournaments in the entire country had to take the year off in 2021 due to scheduling restrictions from the pandemic, but this weekend, the Cheesehead Invitational returned loud and proud to Kaukauna High School. Twenty-eight teams from seven different states converged on Northeast Wisconsin for a […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers get key players back in time for playoff push

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated guard/tackle Billy Turner off of the reserve/COVID list, according to the team. Turner has been on the list since January 4. He’s had a knee injury since going down in the Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Head coach Matt LaFleur said he […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
Denmark, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
City
Denmark, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Wrightstown, WI
Sports
City
Wrightstown, WI
WFRV Local 5

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah senior guard Chevalier Emery

(WFRV) – Through the first few weeks of the season, Neenah has cemented itself as one of the top teams in the state for the third year in a row. A program that frequently churns out college-level talent is now led by a star senior guard – Chevalier Emery Jr., the Rockets’ leading scorer at […]
NEENAH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – In a game the Brillion boys basketball program had circled on the calendar since before the season, the Lions rode a dominant defensive performance in the second half en route to a 56-47 win over conference rival Roncalli. Jeremy Lorenz and Grady Geiger combined for 33 points for Brillion as the […]
BRILLION, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Person
Josiah Butler
WFRV Local 5

Packers LB Za’Darius Smith to return to practice field as early as Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – He was hesitant to confirm he will 100-percent be out there, but head coach Matt LaFleur said if everything checks out, linebacker Za’Darius Smith should see the practice field on Wednesday as the Packers prepare for their postseason run. “I’d temper expectations because here’s a guy who hasn’t practiced since […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Freedom wrestling upsets No. 3 Winneconne

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – In a key dual for WIAA postseason positioning, ninth-ranked Freedom defeated No. 3 Winneconne 49-22 at home Thursday for a huge midseason victory. After losing by pinfall in the dual’s opening match, Freedom bounced back with a big time pin by Peter Tomasevic at 113 pounds. The Irish seized momentum at […]
FREEDOM, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate C Josh Myers off injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie center Josh Myers off of injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move on Saturday. Myers has not played since he injured his knee in Week 6 against the Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Highschool#Hs Hoops#Fvl#North Eastern#Uw Green Bay#Wfrv Local
WFRV Local 5

Packers fall to Lions in final tune-up before playoffs

DETROIT, Mich. (WFRV) – Heading into the final week of the NFL regular season, 13 of the 14 playoff seeds between the NFC and AFC were still up in the air. For the Packers, however, this Sunday represented one last tune-up before what Green & Gold fans hope is a lengthy playoff run. The NFC’s […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

REPORT: Broncos request to interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – There are now two teams interested in interviewing Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching positions, the Jacksonville Jaguars and now the Denver Broncos. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Broncos have requested to interview Hackett early Monday afternoon. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after three […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay men’s basketball weekend games cancelled due to Covid

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to a press release from the Green Bay Phoenix athletic department, the men’s basketball games against Oakland and Detroit-Mercy have been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Green Bay Program. The Horizon League policy is that contests that are cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests are to […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate CB Jaire Alexander off the reserve/COVID list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers have activated cornerback Jaire Alexander off of the reserve/COVID list. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions today. Alexander went on the list on Sunday before the game against the Vikings. Matt LaFleur said in his press conference today Alexander would most likely not play in the season […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Bears & Vikings clean house, fire head coaches and GMs

(WFRV) – Two NFC North teams announced the firing of their head coaches as well as their general managers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have fired both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman. Zimmer coached eight seasons for the Vikings with a record of 72-56-1. In 2017 he […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

All-female Post 539 celebrates 75 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of two female American Legion posts in Wisconsin is celebrating their 75th Anniversary. The posts is names after Madelyn LeCanne, the first service woman from the Green Bay area to die in the service. Post 539 will be hosting their celebration on Saturday, January 15th at 11am. Commander Carol Johnson […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

614
Followers
383
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy