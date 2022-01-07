ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillman Valley, IL

Stillman Valley girls romp over Oregon in Big Northern action

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKITO_0df8Kej400

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Stillman Valley was too much for Oregon Thursday evening. The Cardinals defeated the Hawks 51-21.

A pair of freshmen were the leading scorers for the Cardinals. Taylor Davidson scored 21 points and Brooke Jordal scored nine.

Stillman Valley improves to 13-5 overall and 3-0 in the conference. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford eighth graders flash their hoops skills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There’s some excellent basketball talent on the way in Rockford. Much of it was on display Tuesday evening at Eisenhower Middle School. West Middle School’s eighth grade team defeated Eisenhower’s eighth grade team 69-64 despite a 25-point effort by Fred VanVleet’s nephew Amir Danforth of Eisenhower. Kaden Dozie scored 21 points and Brian […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VanVleet honored by the NBA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fred VanVleet’s great week of basketball was capped off Monday by the announcement that he is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the first time in his career that the Rockford native has earned that honor. VanVleet led the Raptors to a 4-0 record this past week. He averaged […]
NBA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IceHogs’ Lukas Reichel gets his first call-up to the Blackhawks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Blackhawks 2020 first round draft pick forward Lukas Reichel has earned his first call-up to the Blackhawks from the Rockford IceHogs. He has been assigned to their taxi squad. That was one in a series of moves announced by the Blackhawks Wednesday. Reichel, 19, was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 National […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon, IL
Sports
City
Stillman Valley, IL
City
Oregon, IL
State
Oregon State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Oregon, IL
Education
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons

CHICAGO — He’s one of the biggest free agents not only in the history of the Cubs but also in the proud history of Chicago professional sports. But after a decorated career that included six seasons on the North Side, Jon Lester is calling it a career. The pitcher announced his retirement on Wednesday morning […]
MLB
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport’s Carl Sandburg 5th graders go remote

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local fifth grade students will go remote starting on Wednesday. The Freeport School District said that, because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Carl Sandburg School, the fifth graders there will go to an adaptive pause. The school reminded students that attendance counts even though classes are remote. They […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Central Illinois veteran honored on 100th birthday

LINCOLN, Ill. (WTVO) — It is not very often someone gets to celebrate a century, but one Central Illinois man got just that chance on Monday. Harold Krusemark turned 100. Friends and family threw him a party in Lincoln, which is about midway between Bloomington and Springfield. Krusemark served in World War II and the […]
LINCOLN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Girls#Stillman#Weather#Cardinals#Highschool#Wtvo Wqrf#Hawks#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley schools receive funding for new Chromebooks

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Meridian School District 223 announced Wednesday that it had received a grant to purchase new Chromebook computers for students. The $536,250 funding comes from the Emergency Connectivity Grand Funding from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which is meant to make sure that students have the appropriate equipment needed for […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools announce graduation ceremonies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All RPS 205 graduating seniors are scheduled to walk across the stage in person this spring. Ceremonies for each high school’s Class of 2022 will take place at 6 p.m. at Swanson Stadium on Guilford High School’s campus, 5620 Spring Creek Rd. Roosevelt Community Education Center’s ceremony will kick off graduation […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bookmobile coming to Boone County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A local library rolled out a new idea. Ida Public Library in Belvidere will soon have a “Bookmobile.” The plan is to go out into areas of Boone County, like Poplar Grove and Caledonia on Saturdays, and then hit different places around Belvidere during the week. The original plan was to […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere car dealer Jack Wolf dies at 87

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Jack Wolf, known for his auto dealerships throughout Belvidere, died last week at the age of 87. After college, Wolf went to work for his father, Doc Wolf, at Wolf Chevrolet Sales. Jack and his brother Bill took over the dealership and expanded the family’s automotive sales dynasty. He bought Pontiac-Cadillac-GMC […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Concentric hosting hiring event in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Those looking for a career in manufacturing could land a job later this week. High demand has Concentric creating new positions in Rockford. The company, which has been around for more than 30 years, builds pumps. The employer is looking to fill 25 openings, from entry level assembly work to skilled […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy