Inflation Amplifies Problems for Emerging Markets Like Kazakhstan, Says Analyst

Kuwaiti candidate appointed OPEC General Secretary. As OPEC+ meets to decide on their next adjustment to production quotas, news has emerged that the Kuwaiti candidate for OPEC Secretary General has been elected. This may not seem like much to the casual observer. But similar to how tanker rates could help us predict the outcome of a more contentious OPEC meeting months ago, this election is a good indicator for this meeting and for policy this year. You may also not read much about this elsewhere, as many OPEC+ watchers and "experts" have economic conflicts or simply don't want to risk access to their OPEC+ connections by addressing this, as I addressed previously.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO