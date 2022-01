ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Mountain West announced Tuesday that New Mexico will host Boise State this Saturday (Jan. 15) at The Pit after the Lobos’ originally scheduled game against San Diego State on that date had to be postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns within the San Diego State program. If the San Diego State game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

