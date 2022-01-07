ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

COVID testing site hours change Friday

By Siobhan Garrett
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w274A_0df8IHY300

Due to the anticipated winter storm, the Maryland Department of Health testing and vaccination sites will delay their opening times on Friday, January 7.

These sites will operate from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

  • Annapolis: Corner of Bladen and Calvert streets
  • Anne Arundel County: Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Baltimore City: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • Harford County: UM Upper Chesapeake Health
  • Prince George’s County: City of Praise Family Ministries
  • Prince George’s County: UM Laurel Alternate Care Site Testing Site

The State Center testing and vaccination site at 300 Preston Street in Baltimore City will open tomorrow as scheduled for testing, by appointment only. No at-home tests will be available tomorrow at the State Center site.

Due to high demand, lines at testing sites may be closed early to allow everyone waiting to be tested by the scheduled closing time.

To find a testing site near you click here .

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy