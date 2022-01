WELLPINIT, Wash.– The Wellpinit School District announced classes will be virtual from Jan. 6 through Jan. 13 to help limit the spread of COVID-19. School leaders said the move was only temporary while the recent surge causes a spike in cases. They asked students to stay home during this time id they can so they can go back to class on Jan. 18 in a safe and healthy environment.

