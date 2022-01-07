Inslee wants to outlaw officials and candidates lying about election results

On the first anniversary of the Capitol riot, Gov. Jay Inslee said he is looking for sponsors for a bill to make it a gross misdemeanor for an elected official or candidate to lie about election results.

“It’s yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” Inslee said.

This followed a report by The Seattle Times that three state House Republicans used taxpayer money to attend an election conspiracy conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

In an Associated Press legislative preview forum Thursday, Inslee was immediately asked if making such speech illegal would be constitutional.

“I believe it will be constitutional because we understand that this speech is the type of speech that will promote violence,” Inslee said.

Two Republican legislative offices contacted by KIRO 7 replied that lawmakers can’t comment on a bill they haven’t read.

Inslee’s announcement comes as legislators prepare for a second, mostly virtual session because of COVID.

They’ll decide what to do with nearly $900 million in extra revenue for the current budget cycle, thanks to a rebounding economy and federal pandemic relief.

“Tax relief is a big deal, property tax in particular,” said Sen. John Braun, the Republican leader in the Senate.

Republican leaders said it’s time to move away from gas and road taxes to fund transportation.

Democrats propose eliminating tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and expanding the working families tax credit.

“What people need is help with their housing costs and food and things like that,” said Democratic Rep. Laurie Jinkins, the Speaker of the House.

Democrats propose an 18-month hold on the controversial long-term care tax, known as WA Cares, to make changes.

“Why don’t we get rid of it and replace it with something that’s a partnership with the private sector?” said Rep. J.T. Wilcox, House Republican leader.

