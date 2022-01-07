ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inslee wants to outlaw officials and candidates lying about election results

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
On the first anniversary of the Capitol riot, Gov. Jay Inslee said he is looking for sponsors for a bill to make it a gross misdemeanor for an elected official or candidate to lie about election results.

“It’s yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” Inslee said.

This followed a report by The Seattle Times that three state House Republicans used taxpayer money to attend an election conspiracy conference hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

In an Associated Press legislative preview forum Thursday, Inslee was immediately asked if making such speech illegal would be constitutional.

“I believe it will be constitutional because we understand that this speech is the type of speech that will promote violence,” Inslee said.

Two Republican legislative offices contacted by KIRO 7 replied that lawmakers can’t comment on a bill they haven’t read.

Inslee’s announcement comes as legislators prepare for a second, mostly virtual session because of COVID.

They’ll decide what to do with nearly $900 million in extra revenue for the current budget cycle, thanks to a rebounding economy and federal pandemic relief.

“Tax relief is a big deal, property tax in particular,” said Sen. John Braun, the Republican leader in the Senate.

Republican leaders said it’s time to move away from gas and road taxes to fund transportation.

Democrats propose eliminating tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and expanding the working families tax credit.

“What people need is help with their housing costs and food and things like that,” said Democratic Rep. Laurie Jinkins, the Speaker of the House.

Democrats propose an 18-month hold on the controversial long-term care tax, known as WA Cares, to make changes.

“Why don’t we get rid of it and replace it with something that’s a partnership with the private sector?” said Rep. J.T. Wilcox, House Republican leader.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 125

Jeff Burton
5d ago

So now Inslee wants to make free speech illegal! The courts never ruled out election fraud, they just never bothered to take the cases because many of our Supreme Court judges are cowards! So because a court won’t even look at the evidence you present (boxes of votes being pulled from under tables on video surveillance or more votes then a jurisdictions population being tallied) doesn’t mean a crime was not committed. Yet now Inslee wants anyone who even questions that to be silenced by the government! And if you think that’s all he and other crooks in office will want to silence, then you need to wake up!

Reply(4)
123
illegal mandates
5d ago

so you can't have an opinion or speak about it... put that muzzle on. in Washington we KNOW the ballots lie. i can't find 10 people who voted for Inslee.. they must ALL live in Seattle. just look at the Sawant recall...

Reply(10)
74
Dawn McGinnis
5d ago

it should be against the law for people burning looting killing assaulting for people being fired from their jobs because they choose not to get a shot that does not prevent the virus! for our children wearing masks for Inslee to still have emergency powers! OH WAIT IT IS! BUT IT ISNT BEING ENFORCEED! INSLEE it should be against the law to ship Maggot infested apples to Eastern Washington and to NOT PAY BACK ALL THE TAX Payers money for your ridiculous pathetic run for President! oh again it is! ypu are the lying cheating crook Inslee you and your administration! signed #fired for being an American! just my opinion

Reply(2)
61
 

Comments / 0

