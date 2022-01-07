ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

‘Community Has Been Amazing’: Marshall Fire 1 Week Later Means A Temporary Life For Some

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – One week after the Marshall Fire , there are hundreds of people dealing with the harsh reality of living day-by-day. Some are at hotels and others staying with friends. And there are the people who are helping those who need it most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1xSh_0df8GX4L00

(credit: CBS)

Catherine Mechler was sorting things between cars.

“We have the smoky car that went through the burn zone and we have the clean car. Now we are getting ready to make sure all of the smoky stuff is still in the smoky car.”

It was cold out, in the single digits Thursday night.

“In my pajamas in this weather,” she laughed. But still felt fortunate. “We got a house, we’re very lucky. So we’ve got a rental and we move into that this weekend. And they’ll take two dogs and a cat. So life is good.”

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

It’s a reappraisal of what’s important a week after the Marshall Fire. Their home in Louisville survived, but not well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hk6he_0df8GX4L00

(credit: CBS)

“Our house was damaged to fight the fire so we’re not going to be able to be in it for a year or two.”

Among the things she sorted was donations.

“This community has, like, been amazing,” she said. “Everyone is posting, ‘What do people need and what can we give?’”

A dozen or so miles north in Longmont, Colorado Horse Rescue was asking what more can they do?

“People may find themselves in the situation where they can’t care for their horse or feel like it’s probably best that their horses are re-homed and we are that place,” said executive director Katherine Gregory.

They were part of the string of vehicles pulling horse trailers that rolled out the night of the fire, looking for animals to rescue. Some were turned loose as the fire rapidly approached. Getting a nervous horse in a trailer can take hours.

The horses that ended up there have all been returned to their homes. People showed up right away with hay and help to donate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXpph_0df8GX4L00

(credit: CBS)

“If people need immediate access to hay if their hay barns have burned or they have been displaced and need to bring hay to their horses, we have hay here ready for pickup.”

And more, “For those that had barns on their property we absolutely have resources and community support that we can reach out to an rebuild. Fencing barns, things like that.”

It’s the spirit of the aftermath. With well over $10 million donated to relief efforts so far, the need is going to be far greater. But the way Colorado has already reached out is helping people meet initial needs and deal with changed lives.

“So we’re just in this weird in-between but we’ll go from there,” said Catherine Mechler.

LINK: Colorado Horse Rescue

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Early Moments Of Residents Fighting Marshall Fire Show Chaos

MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – In the minutes after the Marshall Fire started, people tried desperately to get hold of it. “And there was a firestorm,” said Somerset McCarty, who operates a Christmas tree lighting business with a warehouse in Marshall. It started for him when he was enroute to a store and got a text from an employee that read simply, “Fire.” There had been no time to elaborate. (credit: Somerset McCarty) He was back within minutes of the start of the fire, and they got to work. The woman who texted from his office hurriedly helped tracked down keys to company trucks out...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Victims Can Retrieve Burned Vehicles For Insurance Purposes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Division of Insurance says Marshall Fire victims who move their damaged or destroyed vehicles can still participate in the debris removal program. Boulder County and the state of Colorado are organizing that program. LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: A car sits in what used to be a garage in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The announcement is in response to previous guidance shared during a town hall on Sunday. “This means that people with cars that were destroyed or damaged by the fires should start filing claims now with their auto insurance companies to get these cars removed, and should not wait for the debris removal program to do so,” said the office of Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. Find more information on DORA’s response to the Marshall Fire. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 houses in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Coloradans Can Now Drop Off Donations For Fire Victims

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster set up a donations and resource center for those wanting to donate items to the Marshall Fire victims. COVOAD organized a physical drop-off location at the Flatirons Crossing Mall between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Good at 21 W Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield. Those wanting to donate physical items can do so between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week. Donations will be taken via the center/north entrance. COVOAD also has two documents which show exactly what is needed and what is NOT needed. Some items that cannot be accepted are: baby/child...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Passport Agency To Help Those Impacted By Marshall Fire At Disaster Assistance Center On Tuesday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is more help for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The Colorado Passport Agency will be at the Disaster Assistance Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (credit: CBS) The passport experts will be available to help those whose documents were destroyed in the fire. Those wishing to replace those documents should bring a record of a previous passport or other documentation such as a birth certificate and a method of payment.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Longmont, CO
Superior, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, CO
City
Louisville, CO
CBS Denver

‘It Had To Be Me’: Young Colorado Woman Hailed A Hero For Helping Save Children From Icy Pond

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 6-year-old girl is in serious condition but expected to survive after accidentally falling into a frozen pond over the weekend. The girl is one of three children who were submerged in the icy water. The situation could have been much worse if a good Samaritan hadn’t rushed to help when she saw the incident unfold before her eyes. Dusti Talavera (credit: CBS) “I was looking out my window, and saw the kids to fall in,” said Dusti Talavera, who lives at the Addison at Cherry Creek apartments. “Before I realized it, I was on the pond pulling...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Face Flashover At House Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department rushed to a home on fire on West Evans Avenue near Zuni Street on Monday morning. Firefighters say they were met with a flashover when they arrived. (credit: Denver Fire) Officials say a flashover occurs when all flammable material in a fire ignites simultaneously. (credit: Denver Fire) No one was reportedly hurt. It’s not clear what caused the fire.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Hospitalized After Good Samaritan Jumps Into Frozen Pond To Save 3 Children Who Fell Into Icy Water

UPDATE: ‘It Had To Be Me’: Young Colorado Woman Hailed A Hero For Helping Save Children From Icy Pond ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One child was rushed to the hospital after falling through the ice at an apartment complex in unincorporated Arapahoe County over the weekend. A total of three children fell through the ice and a good Samaritan jumped into a frozen pond to help rescue them. (credit: CBS) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says four children, ages 4 years to 11 years old, were playing on an icy pond at The Addison at Cherry Creek apartments located at 9100 E. Florida...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

First Responders Warn Dog Owners About Dangers Of Thin Ice

DENVER (CBS4)– First responders are reminding pet owners about the dangers of ice-covered ponds and dogs. Even though the ice that covers some ponds looks solid, looks can be deceiving and often times the ice is thin and can break easily. (credit: Getty Images) “When you are out walking during this time of year, I would suggest keeping your pets on a leash when you’re close to the ice because they know no difference. They see a winter wonderland and want to run and have fun on it and they get over-committed and fall in and then we have to go out and do a rescue,” said South Metro Fire Rescue firefighter engineer Corey Sutton. (credit: Getty Images) First responders urge dog owners to not follow their pets onto the ice because you will fall through. Call 911 and wait for help.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Animals#Weather#Colorado Horse Rescue
CBS Denver

Family Thankful For Heroes Who Saved His Little Girl From Frozen Pond

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 6-year-old girl who fell through a frozen pond over the weekend is back home with her family. Zakiyah Williams was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and was welcomed by the people responsible for saving her life. (credit: Arapahoe County) “I’m overwhelmed and thankful that my daughter is still here,” said Walter Williams, Zakiyah’s father. “When I saw [first responders] on the video performing their duties, you can see the passion and emotion in them by what they were saying. ‘Come on, baby. Come on, baby. Yes. Come on. Come on, sweetheart. Come on.’ Like they...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Louisville Police Issue Warning About Scammers During Marshall Fire Recovery Process

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Marshall Fire is bringing out the best among the Colorado community. Unfortunately, it’s also bringing out the scammers hoping to take advantage of those suffering in this time of need. (credit: CBS) The Louisville Police Department posted a warning on their Facebook page about the scams, posting in part, “Scammers thrive in situations when people are stressed and take advantage of these situations. It has been reported that scammers posing as insurance agents have attempted to reach-out to victims.” The police department also posted a list of common scams including: Insurance agents/companies reaching out unexpectedly to you and providing too good to be true options Contractors calling to give you a “deal” on fire clean up Charities reaching out to you requesting monetary donations in support of the Fire Department, Law Enforcement, or Victims Fundraisers or “Go Fund Me” pages that are not endorsed by the people or organizations they are supposed to help The department also posted a list of incidents on when to exercise caution, what to do if you think you’re being scammed, and a link to the Boulder County Assistance Center. RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Search & Rescue Crews Practice Avalanche Mission With New Tools

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado media crews watched and waited as a rescue crew member crawled into a hole dug in the snow, no larger than a sleeping bag, and applied fake blood to his leg. He would be the “victim” in Monday’s practice scenario and would be completely covered with snow and stuck in that hole for almost an hour. It was up to his teammates to find him. (credit: CBS) It’s not the first time Alpine Rescue Team crews, along with Flight for Life and Loveland Ski Area have all worked together to practice finding someone buried in an avalanche...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Despite Looking OK, Most Bodies Of Water In Metro Denver Have Thin, Unsafe Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – The middle of January is the heart of outdoor winter recreation around Colorado. For some that means getting out onto frozen bodies of water. But that isn’t a good decision right now around metro Denver and in other parts of the Front Range and the lower elevations. The recent warm weather has created unsafe ice conditions. This weekend and already this evening, South Metro has received multiple calls for people & animals going out onto ice covered bodies of water. Please be advised this is extremely unsafe and with our warmer #cowx temps today, the ice is not sturdy...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Moose Falls Through Snow-Covered Window Well, Ends Up Trapped In Breckenridge Basement

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A moose fell through a snow-covered window well and broke through a window to end up in a basement in Breckenridge. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers had to tranquilize the animal to get him up the stairs and out of the house. They did have to cut off his antlers but those will grow back in the spring. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) The moose was released back into more moose-friendly habitat.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Brighton Puppies Among The Contestants For Puppy Bowl XVIII

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A few puppies from Brighton are headed to the Puppy Bowl next month. Kali, Raven and Star are getting ready to take on the other puppies.(credit: Lifeline Puppy Rescue) Kali was a bit shy when she met her teammates but turned out to be a fierce competitor. Raven was the middle child of a litter so she knows a thing or two about standing out and Star was the firstborn of a litter of five, so she’s always been the boss. The Puppy Bowl is an annual event broadcast on Animal Planet that mimics the Super Bowl, except with puppies. Puppy Bowl XVIII is happening on Sunday, Feb. 13.
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Couple Explores State’s Lost Ski Areas

This story was originally published on April 17, 2018. LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lot of people might be surprised to know that Colorado has more than 130 “lost” ski resorts. Geneva Basin (credit: History Colorado) Littleton couple Caryn and Peter Boddie spent a year and half writing two books on the topic. Peter and Caryn Boddie (credit: CBS) Their travels took them all over the state — including places like Georgetown, Estes Park, Tabernash, Cheyenne Mountain and even Greeley. One book explores old resorts on the Front Range and northern mountains. The other looks at the state’s central and southern mountains. (credit: CBS) “Sometimes you’d go to a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘We’re In A Crisis Right Now As An Industry’: Staffing Shortage Caused Holiday Crisis At Denver Nursing Home

DENVER (CBS4)- As the omicron variant surges across Colorado, there are signs that our medical system is starting to crack. One example is an event that happened on Christmas morning. An employee at a Denver nursing home called 911 because she was the only one who showed up for her shift at the Autumn Heights living facility. She wanted COVID-19 positive patients transferred to the hospital. (credit: CBS) Jennifer Belden was a nurse at Autumn Heights for eight months in 2021. She says things were bad when she left in November. She says the facility was underpaying staff, overworking them and wasn’t hiring replacements when...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mountain Lion Euthanized After Walking Into Lobby Of Vail Condo Building

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife made the tough decision to euthanize a mountain lion over the weekend after it demonstrated unusual behavior and came into the lobby of a condominium property in the mountains. It happened on Saturday in the Lionshead village area in Vail and surveillance cameras captured images of the animal inside. (credit: Vail Police) The animal had been spotted near several resort properties two different times. In the second sighting, it entered the lobby and Vail police wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post that “officers were able to confine it to a secure area of the...
VAIL, CO
CBS Denver

King Soopers Strike Begins, Union Says Grocery Store Has ‘Unfair Labor Practices’

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of grocery store employees in the Denver area are on strike after negotiations between the union and King Soopers fell apart. The union says King Soopers and its parent company Kroger have “unfair labor practices.” (credit: CBS) King Soopers made a final offer on Tuesday in a lengthy bargaining battle with the company calling it its best offer. It included an investment of $170 million over the next three years going towards wage increases and bonuses for existing employees and starting pay of $16. The union called it insulting, saying it only amounted to pennies more, and rejected...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy