Colorado Weather: Just Under 4 Feet For Some Mountain Snow Totals

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s mid-week snow storm packed quite a punch across the mountains and the plains. The final numbers in many mountains of of the state managed to pile up from a foot to almost 4 feet of snow! Rabbit Ears pass was the big winner coming in with 44 inches of snow!

Many ski areas picked up close to or over a foot of snow for you skiers and riders.

As of Wednesday all basins of Colorado are at or above 100 percent of average with the statewide average at 122 percent.

It will be interesting to see what the new snowpack numbers will be after Wednesday/Thursday snowfall is added to the mix.