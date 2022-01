Wendy's Frosty is a classic ice cream dessert that has been around for more than 50 years, according to the chain's Square Deal blog. The post goes on to explain that this creamy treat was modeled after ice cream sold at a race track in Cleveland called Thistledown. It was the track's frosted malts that helped Wendys' creators imagine what we now know as the famous Frosty. Today, the treat is pretty much perfect in its simplicity, and we cannot imagine ameliorating such excellence, but the quick service restaurant has done just that with the creation of three new Frosty Sundaes.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO