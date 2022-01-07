ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Missing Placerville Teen Last Heard From Near Oak Park Area

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21T328_0df8EhsJ00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing teen who was last heard from near the Oak Park area of Sacramento is being sought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6aX4_0df8EhsJ00

Her name is Reylynn Pinon and she is from Placerville.

She was last seen on December 9th and has been missing for just around 1 month.

She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 foot 4 inches, and is around 150 pounds.

The family is asking that anyone with any information please contact the Placerville police.

The Placerville PD contact is Addison Randall, arandall@cityofplacerville.org.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Motorcyclist Seen Speeding Around Yuba City, Taunting Officers

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a motorcyclist who has allegedly been driving recklessly and taunting police around Yuba City. Yuba City police say the suspect has been recently spotted several times speeding around town. Few distinguishing details about the rider have been captured, but at the moment they appear to be riding a white sport-type bike. The rider has been wearing a black full-face helmet along with a leather vest. Officers are now trying to identify and stop the rider before they hurt themselves or anyone else. On Tuesday, a motorcyclist that was riding a similar bike to the one police were searching for was stopped. However, this rider turned out to be not the same one police are looking for. Still, this other rider was on an unregistered and uninsured bike. Along with the rider not having a motorcycle endorsement on their license, this rider had his bike towed.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pot, Mushrooms, Guns Seized In Raid Of Illegal Dispensary In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A months-long investigation into an alleged illegal North Sacramento-area marijuana dispensary has resulted in a large stash of drugs and guns being seized, authorities say. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been gathering information about the illegal dispensary for the past three months. Detectives say they started investigating a suspected Oak Park Blood gang member who appeared to be operating a scooter rental company at a North Sacramento building. The building was also apparently being sub-leased to another person. Large quantities of marijuana were soon seen being transported by the initial suspect, detectives say. Surveillance of the operation soon confirmed that there was an illegal pot dispensary being run – complete with armed security – at the site. A search warrant was soon obtained and detectives raided the place. The raid netted a total of more than 200 pounds of processed marijuana, the sheriff’s office says, along with more than four pounds of mushrooms, 10 guns, and more than $21,000 in cash.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oregon Man Dies In Hospital After November Hit-And-Run In Tracy; Suspect Sought

TRACY (CBS13) — Investigators in Tracy are seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle involved in hit-and-run collision last November that left an Oregon man dead. According to the Tracy Police Department, the collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. on November 28 along Larch Road and west of Tracy Boulevard. The victim in the collision, identified as Cody Crawford, died on January 8 after spending some time in the ICU of a San Joaquin County hospital. Tracy police said Cody, who was on the autism spectrum, had multiple surgeries but never regained consciousness after the collision. “He was hoping that he could...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Knock Down House Fire In Rio Linda

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire crews battled a house fire in Rio Linda early Wednesday morning. Metro Fire tweeted shortly after 3 a.m. that they were on scene of a residential fire along I Street. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Bodycam footage released by the fire department shows the moment firefighters entered the home. pic.twitter.com/v260cSO0ij — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 13, 2022 Crews quickly extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. “Even in the most stressful of situations, our firefighters remain calm, cool, and collected to make clear headed decisions in split seconds. It’s important for our community to know, that we won’t get flustered or overwhelmed when if we’re called to serve in potentially life threatening environments. We have your back,” Metro Fire said on Facebook. The Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the scene for assistance.
RIO LINDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Placerville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Stockton Police Release Video Of Fatal OIS Outside Headquarters

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department released video Wednesday of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened last month in front of the department’s headquarters. The shooting happened on December 8 around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Stockton Police Department Operations Building at 22 E. Market Street. Stockton police said they responded to reports of the suspect firing off shots in the parking lot. Police say they got two calls about a man in the police department’s parking lot reportedly firing a gun. A total of six officers then went out through the front lobby doors to...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mexican Singer Assaulted, Robbed Outside Of Tracy Nightclub Before Performance

TRACY (CBS13) — Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza was attacked in Tracy over the weekend. He was booked at a La Huacana nightclub when he and two of his crew members were assaulted and robbed just moments before his performance. The singer took to social media, explaining his story to nearly half a million followers that he was struck with a pistol. Showing his wounds to the camera. The Tracy Police Department confirmed to CBS13 that not only were band members and Mendoza hit in the head with pistols, but everything they needed for the stage was stolen. “The two suspects assaulted the victims,...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Searching For Esparto High Generator Thief

ESPARTO (CBS13) – The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole a generator from Esparto High School. On January 6 at around 1:30 a.m., a suspect or suspects jumped the fence at Esparto High School and the, according to a statement from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. They then tried to get inside the school’s culinary trailer by prying open the door. In the process, they caused about $1,000 in damage. The next night, the same suspect came on campus again and cut the locks on the trailer and stole a generator and casing, the Sheriff’s Office says. The generator has an estimated value of $3,000. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Yolo Tip HotLine: 530-668-5248.
ESPARTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Can’t Be My Ticket’: Modesto Mom Gets Parking Ticket From Los Angeles

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto mom’s minivan was slapped with a parking ticket from the Los Angeles Parking Violations Bureau — and she swears she wasn’t there.  “We weren’t in L.A. in September, at all,” Christal Pace said. We’ve been reporting on this problem with the Los Angeles Parking Violations Bureau for 15 years.  Christal says the plates for the red zone ticket match her minivan, but her van is silver, not white, as listed on the ticket. She paid the $186 ticket but wants a refund.  “I paid the bill because I’m terrified,” she said. “I don’t want them to keep doubling it.” We’ve paid two trips...
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#The Oak#The Placerville Pd
CBS Sacramento

Tuolumne Man, 66, Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash while trying to get onto Highway 108 in Sonora on Monday. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 p.m., a 66-year-old Tuolumne man was on Mono Way and trying to get onto SR-108 from a designated left-turn lane. An SUV was also heading eastbound on the highway at the same time. Both the SUV and motorcycle then entered the intersection at the same time, causing the two vehicles to collide. Officers say one of the vehicles didn’t stop for the red light, but it’s unclear if it was the SUV or the motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries, CHP says. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Four Illegal Firearms Found At South Sacramento Residence

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday, the Sacramento Police Department followed up on a report of gunshots in South Sacramento. After getting a search warrant at a residence believed to be responsible, they searched the home and found four illegally possessed firearms. The suspect was arrested for possession of the illegally owned firearms.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Burglary and Elder Abuse In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two elders, one 76-year-old woman and one 76-year-old man, were inside of their homes when a suspect broke into their respective apartments. The suspect vandalized several items in each apartment before officers arrived and arrested the suspect. The suspect was Cory Todd, age 33, and was arrested for burglary, vandalism, elder abuse, and battery. This occurred on North Stanislaus Street in the Civic District of Stockton. Both elders were not injured.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly South Land Park Shooting Arrested In Reno, Victim Identified

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in Reno in connection to the South Land Park shooting that left a man dead last weekend. Sacramento police said the shooting happened on Jan. 2 just after 7:30 p.m. along the 5900 block of South Land Park Drive. Officers got to the scene and found a man who had been shot at least once. That man was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The coroner identified him as Terence Lindsey of Sacramento. On Thursday, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Danthony Chaney. He was soon arrested in Reno, NV. Detectives say they believe there are no other outstanding suspects.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Another Dark Night In Stockton; Carjacking, Shooting, Stabbing, And Robbery

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Similar to Friday night, Saturday night continued with violence and crime throughout Stockton. The first incident was a carjacking that occurred on Fremont Street and Wilson Way near the Park District. It involved a male victim, 34-years-old, who stopped to assist a stranded motorist. The suspect waved a firearm threatening the victim and then stole his vehicle and fled the scene. The second incident was a shooting on South El Dorado Street in the Seaport District. The incident began when the victim got into an argument with six suspects. The suspects shot at the victim and fled the scene....
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Students Shot Near Florin High School In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two students were shot near Florin High School, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon. The teens, who are both students at the high school, were both shot in the leg. One of them is 17 and the age of the other is unknown at this time. Both injuries were described as non-life-threatening and there was no information on a suspected gunman. No arrests have been made, authorities said. Shawna Mangal and her daughter Sasha were inside their home near Summer Sky Drive when they heard banging at the door. “It sounded like something was wrong...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: First Responders Deploy Snowcat To Rescue Alta Resident

ALTA (CBS13) — First responders rolled out a snowcat to respond to an Alta resident having a medical emergency last week. The incident happened Friday. A person who lived about two miles off an unplowed road reported they were not able to get out and drive to the hospital. This prompted crews with Cal Fire NEU and Placer County deputies to deploy the snowcat. Deputies trucked through 2-3 feet of snow and soon got to the patient. They then escorted her to a plowed roadway where an ambulance was waiting to take her to the hospital. No other details about the person’s condition have been released.
ALTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Traffic Heavy Through Vacaville After Deadly Crash On WB I-80

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A deadly crash has traffic backed up along westbound Interstate 80 early Monday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. near Alamo Drive in the Vacaville area. Heavy traffic Westbound I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville due to a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/vIsamysR5o — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) January 10, 2022   California Highway Patrol says a minivan crashed into a big rig while changing lanes, causing the van to go off the road and overturn several times. The driver of the van was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A passenger in the van was also taken to the hospital with major injuries. Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the morning commute.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Saturday morning, an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento was found dead in his cell. After being found by guards, life-saving measures were taken, however, they were unable to revive the man. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Skeletal Remains Found Near Yuba County Campground Identified As Missing Grass Valley Man

CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives have confirmed the identity of skeletal remains that were found at the New Bullards Bar Reservoir back in December 2021. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Dec. 21, a hiker found the remains near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground and alerted authorities. First responders soon confirmed that the remains were human. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that the remains had been identified as that of 44-year-old Grass Valley resident Tyler Love. Love had been reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office back in November 2021. Exactly how Love died is still unclear, the sheriff’s office says. Autopsy results are still pending.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Police Officer Crashes Into Pole

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A police officer in Rancho Cordova was involved in a crash on Friday. The crash happened along Folsom Blvd. near Bradshaw Rd. The police SUV left the roadway and crashed into a sign pole, damaging the front of the vehicle and causing the airbags to go off. Several emergency vehicles are at the scene. It’s unknown if the officer was injured. The events that led up to the crash have not been made known.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy