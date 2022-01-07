Missing Placerville Teen Last Heard From Near Oak Park Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A missing teen who was last heard from near the Oak Park area of Sacramento is being sought.

Her name is Reylynn Pinon and she is from Placerville.

She was last seen on December 9th and has been missing for just around 1 month.

She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 foot 4 inches, and is around 150 pounds.

The family is asking that anyone with any information please contact the Placerville police.

The Placerville PD contact is Addison Randall, arandall@cityofplacerville.org.