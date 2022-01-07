ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List: Business & Professional Associations

Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal number of members: 36,130 The complete list is...

pbn.com

bostonnews.net

Financial Auditing Professional Services Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Grant Thornton, Mazars, Moore Stephens

The Financial Auditing Professional Services research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the Financial Auditing Professional Services research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
MARKETS
pctonline.com

Aptive Recognized on Inc.’s 2021 'Best in Business' List

PROVO, Utah - Aptive Environmental has been recognized on the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list as an honorable mention in the Consumer Services category. Inc’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in their fields and on our society and put purpose before profit.
BUSINESS
floridanewswire.com

Promontory MortgagePath Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner makes Mortgage Professional America’s list of 2021 Elite Women

DANBURY, Conn., Jan 04, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced its Chief Compliance Officer Elisha Werner has been named one of Mortgage Professional America’s (MPA) Elite Women 2021. The MPA Elite Women award seeks to honor women in the mortgage sector who are pushing boundaries to diversify a traditionally male-dominated industry.
REAL ESTATE
timespub.com

Feasterville Business Association Announces New Officers For 2022

Ron Hyman, owner of the Insurance Shops in Feasterville, PA has been elected president of the Feasterville Business Association, it was announced today. He replaces Fran Mishinkash, branch manager of American Heritage Credit Union, also in Feasterville, who takes up a position as a director on the executive board. Also...
LANGHORNE, PA
Providence Business News

Five Questions With: Steve Giarusso

Steve Giarusso, a welding training administrator and nondestructive examination manager with Thielsch Engineering Inc., has run a program for the R.I. Department of Labor and Training that teaches individuals receiving unemployment new skills. Through a partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat, Thielsch’s welding school – with the help of Giarusso,...
INDUSTRY
Providence Business News

Research Instruments Corp. named SPIE Prism Awards finalist

PROVIDENCE – Research Instruments Corp. was named a 2022 SPIE Prism Awards finalist for its advanced X-ray innovation, the company announced. The company’s Laser Plasma X-ray Source uses lasers to create ultra-brilliant, pulsed X-rays, the company said in a news release. “Wilhelm Roentgen’s Nobel Prize-winning X-ray invention hasn’t...
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. Announces New Promotions for 2022

AP&S is proud to announce the following promotions for 2022. Effective January 1, 2022, Dan Procaccini and Matt Waters have been elevated to Shareholder and Danielle Dufault has been elevated to Counsel. Cheryl A. Clarkin, Shareholder, is a member of the firm’s Intellectual Property group and focuses her practice on...
BUSINESS
The Independent

These are the best places to work in the UK, according to Glassdoor

The best places to work in 2022 are those that listen to their employees and “put their people first”, according to a new report from Glassdoor.The US-based website, which allows people to anonymously review employers across the world, has compiled a list of the 50 top places to work in the UK this year.The annual list is based on feedback from UK workers who ranked their employers in several different categories. They completed a company review about their job, their work environment and employer over the past year.They were also asked to share the best reasons to work for their...
ECONOMY

