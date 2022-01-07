ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Amplifies Problems for Emerging Markets Like Kazakhstan, Says Analyst

By Sumathi Bala, CNBC
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation poses serious challenges for emerging market countries, according to Rachel Ziemba, founder of research firm Ziemba Insights, who pointed to mass protests there that were sparked by fuel hikes. A number of factors including supply chain disruptions and tightening fiscal and monetary issues are intensifying these problems, she...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Kazakhstan#Emerging Markets#Vehicles#Ziemba Insights#Central Asian#Cnbc
marketpulse.com

Markets flirt with the inflation trade

Seemingly, the sharp rise in US yields this week has sparked a move from growth to value, or as I put it, from the Nasdaq to the Dow Jones. Whether it lasts is another thing altogether, with such rotations running out of steam over the past 18 months, without really ever gathering momentum. Still, a couple of things are “different this time,” namely the omicron variant is rapidly being repriced as omi-gone. Secondly, the Federal Reserve has commenced tapering its QE and will likely start hiking soon after the mid-year.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

OPEC+ Likely To Continue To Support Oil Market: Another Unconventional Data Point Emerges

Kuwaiti candidate appointed OPEC General Secretary. As OPEC+ meets to decide on their next adjustment to production quotas, news has emerged that the Kuwaiti candidate for OPEC Secretary General has been elected. This may not seem like much to the casual observer. But similar to how tanker rates could help us predict the outcome of a more contentious OPEC meeting months ago, this election is a good indicator for this meeting and for policy this year. You may also not read much about this elsewhere, as many OPEC+ watchers and "experts" have economic conflicts or simply don't want to risk access to their OPEC+ connections by addressing this, as I addressed previously.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KYTV

Supply chain problems pose problems for international markets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many international markets are suffering from supply chain issues. Here in Springfield, that issue is prevalent as well. The owner of Old Town European Market in Springfield, Kristina Yelisey, said sometimes shipments don’t even show up. “I get through this with a prayer,” said Yelisey....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
theedgemarkets.com

Reach Energy says Kazakhstan’s state of emergency might affect unit

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 6): Reach Energy Bhd has announced that its unit in Republic of Kazakhstan might be affected from the country’s recent state of emergency declaration. In a filing to Bursa Malaysia on Thursday (Jan 6), Reach Energy said the government of Kazakhstan had on Wednesday (Jan 5) declared a two-week state of emergency in Almaty and the western Mangystau province, where Emir-Oil LLP, the company’s sub-subsidiary is located.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Now is the time to be market alert, analyst says

The cattle, hog, and dairy futures markets have recently reached into new contract highs. Higher input prices, expectations for strong demand (domestic and export), and limited supply could keep prices supported. Yet, at new highs, it is time to stay alert. Markets tend to factor in perceived expectations. Expectations are fluid and change continuously.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil edges lower after jumping more than 5% in first week of 2022

Oil futures edged lower Monday, as traders weighed supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya against the threat to energy demand posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil prices had posted a decline for Friday’s session as the rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December came in below expectations,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Dips as Supply Disruptions Ease, China Worries Grow

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Monday as supply problems dissipated in Kazakhstan and Libya eased, while concerns grew about the rapid rise of Omicron cases in China, the second largest economy in the world. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude, settled down 67 cents, or 0.9%, at $78.23...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Perishable Goods Transportation market will continue to boom says analyst - FST Logistics, Ingersoll-Rand, Green Reefers Group

The Perishable Goods Transportation Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. Some of the prominent key players covered in the Perishable Goods Transportation market are Bay & Bay, Swift Transportation, C.H. Robinson, FST Logistics, Ingersoll-Rand, Green Reefers Group, Weber Logistics, Geest Line, CRST International, Compania Sud Americana de Vapores, Africa Express Line, Kyowa Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd, Hanson Logistics, Frost Sales, STAR Reefers, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, UNITED ARAB SHIPPING COMPANY, APL, Maersk Line, YANG MING, MCT Transportation, Klinge, Hamburg, China Shipping Container Lines, Maestro Reefers, Witte Bros. Exchange, Inc.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
wsau.com

BOJ’s Kuroda says inflation likely to gradually accelerate

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that consumer inflation was expected to gradually accelerate on rising energy costs and an expected increase in demand driven by a moderate economic recovery. “Japan’s economy is picking up as a trend, although it remains in a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy