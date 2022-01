Can faith and doubt coexist? It’s somewhat of a paradox. We have all experienced times when we doubted God. There are biblical accounts of Moses, Abraham, Jeremiah, Elijah Solomon, and others who experienced periods of doubt. Great spiritual leaders such as D.L. Moody, Martin Luther have written of their doubts. In 1949, the great Billy Graham was facing a crossroads in his ministry. He had doubts about the Word of God. He sealed his doubts with a prayer: “Father, I am going to accept this as Thy Word by faith! I’m going to allow faith to go beyond my intellectual questions and doubts, and I will believe this to be Your inspired Word.”

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO