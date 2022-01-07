ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Community cat program would reduce number of stray cats in La Crosse

By Leah Rivard
 5 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A new La Crosse city ordinance would help humanely reduce the number of stray cats.

The Coulee Region Humane Society wants to work with Coulee Region Meow Mission to trap, spay and neuter, vaccinate, and release cats found in the city.

Cats that go through the process will be marked by clipping part of their ear.

Leaders at CRHS say they do everything they can to help get unsocialized stray cats into their working cat program, but if cats are not a good fit, they are humanely euthanized.

“Under this new program, we would be looking to put [cats] back in the same location where they have been successful and been living, and try to eliminate that unnecessary euthanasia,” said Executive Director of CRHS Heather Drievold.

Since the cats have been spayed or neutered, CRHS leaders hope to see fewer kittens come to the shelter.

“If we can cut off the amount of kittens coming in and reduce all of those reproductions, we’re going to end up with less cats coming into the shelter in general in addition to having a healthier neighborhood and healthier cat population,” said Drievold.

Drievold says this process will be a bigger expense, but believes it’s the right thing to do.

This program will not be funded by taxpayers. CRHS will continue to work with community partners to fund the program.

The amendment will be voted on at the next Common Council meeting.

You can donate items or funds to CRHS on their website.

