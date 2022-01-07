Talkback Feedback: Corporate consultant

In announcing a revamp of Visual Studio's "Send Feedback" functionality, Microsoft received a bunch of feedback about problems with how the company handles feedback. The announcement doesn't change much in the Visual Studio experience, as it concerns internal changes intended to make it easier for engineering teams to track, organize and transfer tickets. These changes involve restructuring how the backend is stored and moving onto a better hosting system. "Our main goal is to have the best communication between our users and the Visual Studio engineering teams as we head into the future," said Jason Chlus, program manager on the Visual Studio team, in a Dec. 16 blog post. "We are expecting this will increase our responsiveness to issues and in turn give the user a much better experience."

