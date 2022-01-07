ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

1 dead after house fire in north St. Louis

By Ashleigh Jackson
ST. LOUIS — A person has died after a fire in north St. Louis Thursday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 5400 block of Robin Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. Investigators confirmed one person was found dead at the scene.

St. Louis Bomb and Arson investigators are looking into the fire. No further details are available.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

