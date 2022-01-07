ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Adin Hill: Busy in win over Sabres

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

HIll made 37 saves in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday....

www.cbssports.com

ABC30 Fresno

Logan Couture dodges fake octopus, nets San Jose Sharks an OT win over Detroit Red Wings

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- First Logan Couture dodged a fake octopus. Seconds later, he scored an overtime winner. All in all, an eventful return to the lineup following a five-day absence for COVID-19. Couture scored in overtime moments after a fan threw a fake octopus on the ice, and theSharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Adin Hill: Guarding cage Tuesday

Hill will defend the blue paint Tuesday against Detroit, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Hill has posted a 8-9-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season. The Red Wings rank in the bottom half of the league for shots on goal per game, having averaged 28.81.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adin Hill
WGR550

The Sabres get Okposo and Tuch back to practice

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play his eighth game out of 10. Things haven’t gone quite as well for him in his last three starts giving up 11 goals. Overall he’s 2-4-2 with a 2.61 goals against and .922 save percentage.
NHL
Yardbarker

Tomas Hertl scores all three goals for the Sharks in Saturday night win over the Flyers

Tomas Hertl of Praha, Czech Republic recorded a very unique hat trick for the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Hertl scored all three of the Sharks’ goals in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He is the second player to record all of his team’s goals with a hat trick, and help his team win in the process this season. Andre Burakovsky of Klangenfurt, Austria achieved the mark on December 12 in a 3-2 Colorado Avalanche win over the Florida Panthers.
NHL
thescrumsports.com

Bolts Beat Buffalo and Rolled Over Sabres in Dominating Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning rolled over the Buffalo Sabres 6-1. After dropping their last game to Boston the Bolts took care of beating a bad Buffalo team. They took control of the game right from the start and never relinquished it. This was mainly due to Tampa Bay’s stars. Steven Stamkos picked 3 points, Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Anthony Cirelli got 2. This was of course all highlighted by a hat-trick by Nikita Kucherov.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sharks#Ir
Destin Log

Destin High Sharks stay disciplined and take care of business for win over Rocky Bayou

Discipline paid off for the Destin High Sharks Friday night as they posted an 81-46 victory over the visiting Knights from Rocky Bayou Christian in Niceville. “I told them at beginning of the game, the whole thing was going to be about discipline. It was taking care of the ball, it was taking the right shots, making the extra pass,” said Destin Coach Blake White. "It was being disciplined on defense, when we have to get back and rotate.
DESTIN, FL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL

