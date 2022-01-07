ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Terrel Bernard and JT Woods make the AP All-Bowl Team

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 5 days ago

WACO, TX — After two standout performances in the Sugar Bowl, Baylor seniors Terrel Bernard and JT Woods both found themselves on the AP’s All-Bowl Team.

Bernard was all over the field, as he recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and a pass broken up. For his efforts, he earned the game’s most outstanding player award.

Woods also made an instant impact in New Orleans, as he picked off Matt Corral on the first drive of the game, one of two interceptions that he had in the game. He finished the season with six interceptions, which was tied for the most in college football.

Baylor is one of four teams that had multiple players on the all-bowl team.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
