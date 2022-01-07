ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes: Stokes survives as ball hits off stump but bails remain on

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Stokes somehow survives as Cameron Green's delivery thuds into off stump but the...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Tributes paid to young GAA star ‘killed by train’ in London

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.It is understood he had been struck by a train.The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.In a post on Facebook Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of...
The Independent

Joe Root calls on England to show fighting spirit that saved fourth Test

Joe Root has called for his England team to show the same fighting spirit that saw them salvage a draw in Sydney and apply it from ball one of the final Ashes Test.After losing the urn with three resounding defeats, the tourists finally summoned a performance worthy of this historic rivalry on day five at the SCG.They were still a distant second over the course of the game, but by holding superior opponents off in nail-biting fashion and finishing nine wickets down at the death they showed they had the courage and quality to compete.On Friday they will have the...
The Independent

Zak Crawley blames ‘poor pitches’ in county cricket for England’s batting woes

Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in England’s Test batting is partly due to the “poor pitches” on offer in county cricket.A one-sided Ashes defeat featuring three hammerings followed by last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney has led to a familiar bout of soul searching in the English game.One of the most conspicuous problems is the team’s frequent inability to post significant totals – a problem that starts from the very top of the order.Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself – until a free-flowing 77 on day five at the SCG, at least – have proved easy pickings...
SkySports

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder wants to play final Ashes Test as batter despite 'painful' injury

The all-rounder suffered a side strain when bowling during the drawn fourth Test in Sydney, and is therefore a doubt for the final Test in Hobart, which starts on Friday. Stokes said a late call will be made regarding his appearance in England's upcoming XI, although bowling will not be possible after picking up an injury which he described as "agony" and "what surgery without the anaesthetic feels like" in his Mirror column.
Ben Stokes
The Independent

Ian Wright says ‘lives wasted’ to knife crime after loss of 750 youth centres

Former footballer Ian Wright has lamented cuts to youth centres and linked them to “lives being wasted” as he discussed an Arsenal-backed anti-knife crime campaign he is fronting alongside Idris Elba.The “No More Red” initiative saw the club ditch their famous red shirts for an all-white kit for their FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.Wright and Elba said one of its aims was to increase spaces for young people which may offer an alternative to gang violence."30 kids died last year - one of those kids could be on that pitch"⚪⚪⚪ @Arsenal are wearing a special white kit...
The Independent

‘We’ve let him down’: Joe Root stresses support for Chris Silverwood

Captain Joe Root has offered his renewed support to Chris Silverwood after the England head coach rejoined the squad ahead of the final Ashes Test.Silverwood missed his side’s hard-earned draw in Sydney last week, watching the drama from isolation in Melbourne as he recovered from coronavirus.Having presided over three convincing defeats and been absent from the morale-boosting rescue job, nobody will be keener than Silverwood to end the series on a high in Friday’s day/night clash in Hobart.Indeed, it is now impossible that his future depends on it.After more than two years in the top job, the Test side...
hawaiitelegraph.com

Ashes: Fitness of Stokes, Bairstow to be assessed ahead of 5th Test, says Root

Hobart [Australia], January 12 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root on Wednesday said that the fitness of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow would be assessed ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test. Stokes had suffered a low grade tear in his side while bowling in Australia's first innings of...
The Independent

Sam Billings ‘100 per cent ready’ for England Test debut after ‘whirlwind’ few days

Sam Billings is ready for an unexpected Test debut in next week’s Ashes finale after a “whirlwind” call-up that saw him swap a flight back to England for a 500-mile road trip.Billings has been in Australia enjoying a starring role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but was less than two hours away from jumping on a plane home when he was asked to link up with the Test team.With wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ruled out of next week’s series-ending clash in Hobart due to a fractured finger and Jonny Bairstow also carrying a thumb injury, Billings looks set...
The Independent

James Anderson responds to Michael Vaughan’s suggestion England should ‘move on’ from fast bowler

James Anderson has insisted he still has plenty to offer in Test cricket and hit back at Michael Vaughan’s suggestion that England should “move on” from the fast bowler after the Ashes.Former England captain Vaughan described Anderson’s future as an “elephant in the room” in his column for The Telegraph as England assess their future after a tough series in Australia.The Lancashire swing bowler will turn 40 in July, and Vaughan opined that looking to the future would be “right for English cricket”, even if Anderson remains a world-class operator.The veteran has eight wickets in three matches in the series...
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq calls for Headingley’s ban on hosting England games to be lifted

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has called for the club’s suspension from hosting England matches to be lifted.Rafiq’s wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at the county rocked the sport last year, forcing the issue of discrimination into the spotlight and bringing his own story to national attentionwhen he was summoned to give evidence in front of MPs.There has since been a mass clearout at Headingley with wholesale departures in the boardroom and coaching staff while a new chair, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has become the face of a new regime.As well as overseeing a change in culture at the club, Patel...
The Independent

Lord Patel confident Headingley will stage internationals after racism scandal

Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel has expressed his confidence that the club’s suspension from hosting England matches will be lifted in time for this summer.Lord Patel also said the ban not being lifted would create a “huge financial crisis”.The England and Wales Cricket Board last November withdrew the right for international matches to take place at Headingley – which had been allocated a Test match against New Zealand in June and a one-day international against South Africa in July – following Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire.Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq, writing in the Daily Mail, has said he wants...
BBC
Sydney
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
The Independent

Judd Trump beats Mark Allen to move into Masters quarter-finals

Judd Trump moved into the Masters quarter-finals after edging out Mark Allen 6-5 at Alexandra Palace.Trump made 101 breaks either side of a 92 from Allen to go 2-1 up and went 3-2 ahead with an 88 before the Northern Irishman won back-to-back frames to lead 4-3.Allen then failed to take a great chance to make it 5-3 as Trump levelled, and the world number two went on to move 5-4 in front via a 135, the highest break of the tournament so far.After Allen subsequently claimed frame 10 to force a decider, Trump wrapped up victory with a break...
The Independent

Mitchell Starc eager to keep his Ashes hot streak going in final Test

Mitchell Starc has sent down overs and taken more wickets than any other fast bowler in the Ashes but insists he is not even contemplating being rested for this week’s final Test.The Australian left-armer is a strong contender for player of the series, taking 15 wickets at 26.60 as the only seamer from either side to play all four games in quick succession.Few pundits expected any of the specialist quick men to get through the entire tour without a breather, but Starc is eager to keep his hot streak going.Friday’s game in Hobart is a day/nighter and Starc’s record with...
BBC

Wrekin Rowers' boat damaged by marlin attack in Atlantic

Four Shropshire men trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean unassisted have had their boat attacked by a marlin. On Sunday the fish speared a hole in the deck and through lockers where their food is stored, one of the rower's daughters said. Brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, Stuart Shepherd and...
BBC

Census 1921 - 100-year-old secrets revealed

A unique snapshot of life one midsummer night - just over 100 years ago - reveals, among other things, life in the real Downton Abbey, how slum families pleaded for better homes, and why a man from Yorkshire wasn't able to divorce his wife. Pages from the 1921 Census -...
BBC

St Neots toddler back in UK after surgery in Greece

A toddler who was left fighting for his life after becoming seriously ill in Greece with an undiagnosed stomach issue has returned to the UK. Harry Jackson, aged one, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, has now been admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. While on holiday in Crete, his body went into...
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
