ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple’s 13-inch Mac mini is receiving a $150 discount on select models

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe keep on receiving some great deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up one of the most powerful laptops available in the market. You can now get your hands on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at just $1,199 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you a...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Mini#Laptop#Amazon Com#Neural Engine
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $1,206

You can now get Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,206 (was $1699) from Amazon US. If you prefer a laptop with a touch screen, check out the deal on Surface Book 3 from Microsoft Store. You can now get Surface Book 3 13-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $1499 (was $1999). Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
laptopmag.com

Apple's 2021 iPad drops to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is the brand's 9th gen entry-level tablet. Over the 2020 iPad, it provides faster performance and double the storage. Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that's $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

The Best Smartphones of 2021 Ranked

The smartphone market has someone for everyone, whether you’re looking for a budget device that doesn’t compromise on features or a flagship model sporting the latest and greatest hardware. Despite chip shortages, shipping delays, and production bottlenecks, manufacturers still managed to deliver an assortment of new handsets in 2021, including these top-of-the-line models.
NFL
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The Best Deals Online Today (January 2022)

Looking for the best cheap deals online today for January 2022? A smart home device? Brand new 4K TV? Robot vacuum? How about a luxurious mattress topper? You’ve definitely come to the right place. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best deals online. First and foremost, Amazon’s daily deals page is packed with incredible sales! Check out that page and you’ll find new deals with deep discounts you won’t believe. The biggest news is definitely the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s most popular COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount! The #2 best-seller is the iHealth...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: COVID home tests, $189 AirPods Pro, Fitbit sale, protein powders, more

A brand new week means brand new Amazon deals on all the hottest products around. And this week, you won't believe how good some of these sales are. The hottest deals right now include AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $189.99. Also, the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera is on sale at a new all-time low price. This is a crazy deal since Wyze's best-selling camera almost never goes on sale! Of course, it goes without saying that nothing is as popular right now as COVID rapid home tests. Not only does Amazon have them in stock, but several...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: From Sony to Samsung, These Are the Best 43-inch TVs

If you’re looking to upgrade or add a new TV to your home, now’s a great time. We’re living in a golden era of what TVs can do, delivering outstanding quality and convenient features. But why are we focusing on 43-inch sets specifically? A 43-inch set is, on average, the ideal size for a room. Biggest is not always best, and can often create an uncomfortable viewing experience similar to sitting front row at a cinema. Massive screens require you to sit way back, and most living rooms just don’t have that amount of space. With a 43-inch set, sitting between...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy