VERIFY: Why are property checks payable to a person, not a government office?

DENVER (CBS4) – The CEO and founder of Impact Locally, Travis Singhaus, has been charged with eight felony counts including charitable fraud, forgery and criminal impersonation. Singhaus was arrested at Denver International Airport on Sunday night.
Travis Singhaus (credit: Denver DA)
Prosecutors believe Singhaus, 47, stole grant funds totalling $349,000 from a Denver nonprofit philanthropic organization by using another local charity’s EIN number to claim Impact Network had 501(c)(3) charitable status.
Singhaus is also accused of fraudulently using other charities’ tax exempt numbers to avoid paying taxes on purchases he made.
According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, “Singhaus has never registered any of...
