Soyuz MS-19, Nauka, And Prichal Modules

The Citizen Science Seed Funding Program (CSSFP; F.9 of ROSES-2021) aims to incubate citizen science projects as they are being conceived or during critical transitions, like the year when they are first launched or beta tested (i.e., when the first group of volunteers is invited to try the project) or when the project changes scientific direction. The Science/Technical/Management section of CSSFP is limited to 6 pages. CSSFP awards will have a duration of up to one year only.

