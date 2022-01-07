Soyuz MS-19, Nauka, And Prichal Modules

The International Space Station is gearing up for the departure of a U.S. resupply ship and a Russian spacewalk next week. Meanwhile, the Expedition 66 crew is maintaining its pace of research exploring how microgravity affects variety of biological phenomena. The SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle has been docked to the...
Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space™ refueling service provider and Astroscale U.S. Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc. and market leader in securing long-term orbital sustainability, today announced a commercial agreement to refuel Astroscale’s Life Extension In-Orbit (LEXI™) Servicer in geostationary orbit (GEO); LEXI is the first satellite designed to be refueled.
For a limited time, NASA has reopened media registration to capture images and video of the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft rolling out for the first time. The combined rocket and spacecraft will move out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the NASA’s Kennedy Space...
The SpaceX Cargo Dragon is pictured docked to the space station. The SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle is pictured docked to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the International Space Station as it orbited 265 miles above southern England. iss066e096807 (Dec. 24, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter...
NASA will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 11, to introduce and discuss the role of the agency’s new chief scientist and senior climate advisor. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that Dr. Katherine Calvin will serve the agency in dual roles as chief scientist and senior climate advisor effective Monday.
- ESA and EUSPA have confirmed that Arianespace will launch eight additional Galileo satellites. – Arianespace will launch the first two satellites in 2022, leading to the Full Operational Capability of Galileo open service. Then, three successive launches on Ariane 62 in 2023, 2024 and 2025, will finalize the launch of the first generation of Galileo satellites and will increase the constellation resilience.
The Richat structure, an eroded geological dome, located in the African nation of Mauritania, is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles above Earth. iss066e102086 (Dec. 31, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Intuidex Inc, a provider of cutting-edge defense software and technology, has teamed with Quub (Mini-Cubes, LLC), a satellite manufacturer, to produce and launch a first-of-its-kind, high functionality, low-cost satellite (picosat) to provide enhanced situational awareness and early warning anomaly detection using sensor data. Satellites with this type of sensor functionality...
The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021. The orbital complex was flying over 250 miles above the Nile Delta in Egypt...
The Citizen Science Seed Funding Program (CSSFP; F.9 of ROSES-2021) aims to incubate citizen science projects as they are being conceived or during critical transitions, like the year when they are first launched or beta tested (i.e., when the first group of volunteers is invited to try the project) or when the project changes scientific direction. The Science/Technical/Management section of CSSFP is limited to 6 pages. CSSFP awards will have a duration of up to one year only.
AAC Clyde Space, a leading New Space company, has received a 441 kEUR (approx. 4.5 MSEK) order from UK-based Space Forge to provide space products for a demonstration spacecraft designed to leverage the space environment for production and experiments, capable of performing multiple trips to space. The order follows an...
Climate researchers from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2021 during a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 13. Audio of the call will stream live on NASA's website. Participants...
China has discovered the explanation for the mysterious "hut" its Yutu 2 rover spotted on the moon late last year. As the lunar rover made a closer approach, a log of its activities revealed the object was actually just a rock on a crater rim. The revelation came as the...
To provide more time to respond to the Request for Information: Implementation and Changes to Science Policy Document (SPD)-41: Science Information Policy, the response date has been extended to March 4, 2022. Full details of the Request for information can be found at https://go.nasa.gov/RFISPD41. Please email questions and comments concerning...
Join us on January 20th for the next American Astronautical Society “Future in Space Hangouts” online discussion: Public Private Partnerships in Space. How will public-private sectors further our exploration capabilities?. Unlike in the Apollo era, the private sector now has considerable space capabilities and in the last five...
DESTINY+ is an upcoming JAXA Epsilon medium-class mission to fly by the Geminids meteor shower parent body (3200) Phaethon. It will be the world's first spacecraft to escape from a near-geostationary transfer orbit into deep space using a low-thrust propulsion system. In doing so, DESTINY+ will demonstrate a number of...
On Jan. 1, 2022, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope officially passed the one-billion second mark. Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's cargo bay on April 25, 1990, making it one-billion seconds (over 31 years) since Hubble began operating. For more than three decades, Hubble has provided us with groundbreaking scientific discoveries and iconic images of space.
The article focuses on trajectory design to the trans-Neptunian object (90377) Sedna for launch in 2029-2034. Sedna is currently moving to the perihelion at a distance of around 74 au from the Sun. The perihelion passage is estimated to be in 2073-74. That opens up of opportunities to study such...
A joint research team led by Profs. LIN Yangting and LIN Honglei from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) observed water signals in reflectance spectral data from the lunar surface acquired by the Chang'E-5 lander, providing the first evidence of in-situ detection of water on the Moon.
