Soyuz MS-19, Nauka, And Prichal Modules

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured from left, are the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship and the Nauka...

SpaceRef

Astroscale U.S. and Orbit Fab sign first on-orbit satellite fuel sale agreement

Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space™ refueling service provider and Astroscale U.S. Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc. and market leader in securing long-term orbital sustainability, today announced a commercial agreement to refuel Astroscale’s Life Extension In-Orbit (LEXI™) Servicer in geostationary orbit (GEO); LEXI is the first satellite designed to be refueled.
SpaceRef

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Docked To The ISS

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon is pictured docked to the space station. The SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle is pictured docked to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the International Space Station as it orbited 265 miles above southern England. iss066e096807 (Dec. 24, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter...
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to Meet New Chief Scientist, Climate Advisor

NASA will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 11, to introduce and discuss the role of the agency’s new chief scientist and senior climate advisor. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that Dr. Katherine Calvin will serve the agency in dual roles as chief scientist and senior climate advisor effective Monday.
SpaceRef

Arianespace to launch eight new Galileo satellites

- ESA and EUSPA have confirmed that Arianespace will launch eight additional Galileo satellites. – Arianespace will launch the first two satellites in 2022, leading to the Full Operational Capability of Galileo open service. Then, three successive launches on Ariane 62 in 2023, 2024 and 2025, will finalize the launch of the first generation of Galileo satellites and will increase the constellation resilience.
SpaceRef

The Richat Structure Viewed From Orbit

The Richat structure, an eroded geological dome, located in the African nation of Mauritania, is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 262 miles above Earth. iss066e102086 (Dec. 31, 2021) - larger image. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
SpaceRef

Intuidex Teams With Quub to Launch Next-Gen PicoSatellite on SpaceX Rocket

Intuidex Inc, a provider of cutting-edge defense software and technology, has teamed with Quub (Mini-Cubes, LLC), a satellite manufacturer, to produce and launch a first-of-its-kind, high functionality, low-cost satellite (picosat) to provide enhanced situational awareness and early warning anomaly detection using sensor data. Satellites with this type of sensor functionality...
SpaceRef

International Space Station Soars Over The Nile Delta At Night

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021. The orbital complex was flying over 250 miles above the Nile Delta in Egypt...
SpaceRef

NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 63: Citizen Science Seed Funding Program Delay of Proposal Due Date

The Citizen Science Seed Funding Program (CSSFP; F.9 of ROSES-2021) aims to incubate citizen science projects as they are being conceived or during critical transitions, like the year when they are first launched or beta tested (i.e., when the first group of volunteers is invited to try the project) or when the project changes scientific direction. The Science/Technical/Management section of CSSFP is limited to 6 pages. CSSFP awards will have a duration of up to one year only.
SpaceRef

AAC Clyde Space Wins 4.5 MSEK Follow-on Order For Production In-orbit

AAC Clyde Space, a leading New Space company, has received a 441 kEUR (approx. 4.5 MSEK) order from UK-based Space Forge to provide space products for a demonstration spacecraft designed to leverage the space environment for production and experiments, capable of performing multiple trips to space. The order follows an...
SpaceRef

NASA, NOAA to Announce 2021 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

Climate researchers from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2021 during a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 13. Audio of the call will stream live on NASA's website. Participants...
SpaceRef

Future in Space Hangouts: PPPs in Space

Join us on January 20th for the next American Astronautical Society “Future in Space Hangouts” online discussion: Public Private Partnerships in Space. How will public-private sectors further our exploration capabilities?. Unlike in the Apollo era, the private sector now has considerable space capabilities and in the last five...
SpaceRef

Hubble Passes 1-Billion Second Mark

On Jan. 1, 2022, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope officially passed the one-billion second mark. Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's cargo bay on April 25, 1990, making it one-billion seconds (over 31 years) since Hubble began operating. For more than three decades, Hubble has provided us with groundbreaking scientific discoveries and iconic images of space.
SpaceRef

Analysis Of Mission Opportunities To Sedna In 2029-2034

The article focuses on trajectory design to the trans-Neptunian object (90377) Sedna for launch in 2029-2034. Sedna is currently moving to the perihelion at a distance of around 74 au from the Sun. The perihelion passage is estimated to be in 2073-74. That opens up of opportunities to study such...
SpaceRef

Chang'E-5 Lander Makes First Onsite Detection Of Water On The Moon

A joint research team led by Profs. LIN Yangting and LIN Honglei from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) observed water signals in reflectance spectral data from the lunar surface acquired by the Chang'E-5 lander, providing the first evidence of in-situ detection of water on the Moon.
