The 2022 Golden Globes Won’t Air on TV This Year: Here’s Why

By Amanda Glover
 5 days ago
The Golden Globes will be a bit different this year than the previous viewings. For one, it won’t be on television. Unfortunately, the popular awards show won’t be available to fans this year. But, the award show still plans to announce its winners. Due to the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign...

IndieWire

Golden Globes 2022: ‘Succession’ and ‘Hacks’ Triumph — Does It Matter?

If an awards ceremony happens and nobody attends, did it really ever happen at all? And if it does, will anyone care? That’s what the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is about to find out after hosting the 79th Annual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 9, in a private ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton. A far cry from the glitzy, televised ceremonies of old, HFPA opted to not live-stream the event, instead choosing to announce this year’s film and TV winners to the public via their website and social media accounts. As far as specifics regarding the TV accolades, suffice...
Page Six

Understanding the HFPA controversy and why 2022 Golden Globes almost weren’t

Even for the embattled Golden Globes, the show must — and will — go on when the 79th annual awards are handed out in a “private” event on Sunday. But whether it’s “Dune” or “King Richard” that wins Best Motion Picture — Drama, or “Licorice Pizza” or “West Side Story” that wins Best Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy, the real victor is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for pulling off the awards after a year that found the Globes at the center of some ugly controversy fueled by the HFPA’s lack of diversity and allegedly unethical practices.
WWD

A Look Back at the Most Memorable Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks

Click here to read the full article. Despite several uncertainties surrounding the format of the show, the 2022 Golden Globes are going forward this Sunday to celebrate the best performances in television and film in the last year. Known as the start of awards season, this year’s Golden Globes will be different than any in its 79-year history. After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is behind the annual awards show, came under scrutiny last year for its lack of diversity, NBC announced it would not broadcast this year’s edition. Several celebrities have also spoken out against the organization, such as...
NBC News

Latinos win big at the Golden Globes

Latinos won big at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, with Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose taking the top acting awards for “West Side Story,” Mj Rodriguez winning for her role on the FX show "Pose," and “Encanto” winning best animated feature. Zegler won for best...
IndieWire

2022 Golden Globes Winners List: ‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘Succession’ Take Top Honors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) revealed its list of 2022 Golden Globe Awards winners to a closed, limited-capacity ballroom at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 9. The event was not live-streamed, and those in attendance included select HFPA members and philanthropy grantees. The HFPA fell under intense scrutiny in 2021 for alleged improprieties in its voting process and for its startling lack of diversity, including featuring not a single Black voting member. The HFPA is made up of journalists who cover Hollywood and the entertainment industry for outlets primarily outside the United States. In response to these shortcomings, NBC...
IndieWire

Golden Globes Underwhelm as Hollywood Anticipates the Real Influencers: The SAG Awards

What a long strange trip it’s been, watching the Golden Globes fade into obscurity. Sunday night’s untelevised awards ceremony was held at the usual location, the Beverly Hilton, in a private ballroom without a red carpet, celebrities, press, or fanfare. And the rest of Hollywood (beyond those with a rooting interest in other upcoming awards like SAG, Oscars, and Emmys), paid little mind to the Globe winners, announced via a series of off-kilter, star-focused Tweets. Truth is, the Globes have long provided a great excuse for Hollywood to revel in a hedonistic party weekend. At the moment, that sort of...
