Hays played the middle of three consecutive Western Athletic Conference games by hosting Great Bend on Tuesday night. Five lead changes and four ties resulted in a 22-20 lead for Hays over Great Bend by halftime. The Panthers used a 8-2 run for their biggest of the first half. Hays used the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second to take their largest lead at 13-8 following a 11-2 run.

HAYS, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO