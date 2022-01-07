ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Good Sam’ Star Sophia Bush Discusses Having a ‘Deep Respect’ for Everyone on Set

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is important as far as Good Sam star Sophia Bush is concerned that the set is a good place to work. She’s had previous unhappy experiences. Bush, who plays Dr. Samantha Griffith on the new CBS series, talks about this in an interview with TV Line. In...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Still Angry How Sophia Bush Exited the Show

Oh, some TV show’s fans will not let things go that mattered. For instance, Chicago PD fans are angry over the exit of star Sophia Bush. Bush, who played Detective Erin Lindsey for the show’s first four seasons, did leave. She’s back on primetime TV, though, on CBS with her new show, Good Sam. Bush plays Dr. Samantha Griffith on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

Why Sophia Bush Decided To Return To Network TV For Good Sam After Chicago P.D. Controversy

Despite 2022 not even being a week old yet, TV networks aplenty have begun rolling out winter returns and midseason premieres, giving viewers a lot of options to consider as the outside world remains pandemic-torn. One such new series is CBS’ Good Sam, which stars Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill vet Sophia Bush alongside Star Trek Discovery and Harry Potter franchise alum Jason Isaacs. The hospital-set drama is Bush’s first broadcast network role after her highly publicized exit from the One Chicago universe back in 2017, and the star has opened up about what drew her back to the Big 4.
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

How Sophia Bush's Good Sam Compares To Grey's Anatomy And Other Major Medical Dramas

Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Good Sam on CBS. CBS has officially gotten into the medical drama game with the debut of Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush in her big series regular return to network television after her exit from Chicago P.D. in 2017. As Dr. Sam Griffith, Bush – in her first turn playing a doctor on TV – takes on a leadership role at her hospital by becoming chief of surgery… with the complication that her father (played by Jason Isaacs) formerly held that position before ending up in a coma after being shot. When he awakes and must work under his daughter, there are more problems than just medical mysteries for Sam to deal with.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sophia Bush
UPI News

'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Good Sam, premiering Wednesday on CBS, pits father against daughter in life-or-death decisions. Sophia Bush, 39, who plays Dr. Sam Griffith, said her character clashes with her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), in and out of the operating room of Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. "Both of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Good Sam's Sophia Bush Explains Coming 'Full Circle' In Her Return To A TV Leading Role

Sophia Bush was a mainstay on television for years before stepping away from leading series regular roles, but now the actress is returning to network primetime thanks to CBS’ upcoming Good Sam. The medical drama partners the One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum with Harry Potter franchise veteran Jason Isaacs to play an unconventional daughter/father duo in the halls of a hospital. Despite working in television for nearly two decades, this is Bush’s first role playing a doctor, and she shared why the role feels “full circle” for her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Cbs#Tv Line#Outsiders#Nbc#Svu#Chicago Crossover#Nationwide Manhunt
Connecticut Post

‘Good Sam’ Pits Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Against Each Other in Battle of Surgeon Egos: TV Review

At the very least, Katie Wech’s “Good Sam” knows what you might be thinking when you hear it’s a show featuring a chronically cocky doctor with no respect for authority outside his own. Even after spending six months in a coma, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffiths (Jason Isaacs) takes over a crucial diagnostic brainstorm session to suggest that their mystery patient is suffering from … lupus. For anyone even glancingly familiar with the long-running Fox drama “House,” which starred Hugh Laurie as a chronically cocky doctor whose favorite past time was rejecting lupus diagnoses, it does feel like a wink to the TV doctor who most clearly paved the way for Isaac’s Griff. The “Good Sam” twist on the classic doctor procedural recipe, though, is that Griff’s surgeon daughter (Sophia Bush) took over his post of chief while he was unconscious, and now that he’s back, the battle for the department is well and truly on.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The ‘Race’ Resumes, Sophia Bush Is ‘Good Sam,’ ‘Worst Cooks,’ ‘American Greed’

CBS’ Emmy-winning The Amazing Race returns with a season that was disrupted for more than a year by the pandemic. A new medical drama stars Chicago P.D. veteran Sophia Bush as a gifted surgeon with serious daddy issues. Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America is back to remind us that not everyone has mad kitchen skills. CNBC’s American Greed launches a 15th season that will include a milestone 200th episode.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Sophia Bush Says It's an 'Honor' to Play a Surgeon on CBS' 'Good Sam' (Exclusive)

Sophia Bush is taking the mantle. The star and producer of CBS' freshman medical drama, Good Sam, plays the titular character, Dr. Sam Griffith, a talented heart surgeon who finds her place at the top of the food chain as the new chief of surgery after her boss falls into a coma. The twist? Her boss happens to be her father, the arrogant and difficult but iconic Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), who's never respected Sam's brilliance in the operating room or in life. So when he wakes up from his coma months later, Sam is stuck with the difficult task of supervising him while navigating the treacherous waters of a father who's never respected her. Therein lies the crux of the series' dramatic tension.
CELEBRITIES
cbs17

Sophia Bush dishes on latest CBS show ‘Good Sam’

Sophia Bush on the show today about her latest project here on CBS, “Good Sam.”. The talented actress and producer dishes on what drew her to this latest project and the excitement she has for fans to get to see it.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Good Sam: How did Sophia Bush’s series premiere perform?

Good Sam premiered against Chicago PD last week, bringing is Sophia Bush’s new series. How did it perform in the live ratings? Is there a chance of it being renewed?. With just one episode, it is way too early to consider if Good Sam is going to be renewed or not. CBS will want to see another couple of episodes first. However, we’ll admit that things aren’t looking great.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Sophia Bush Keeps Her Personal Life Out of the Spotlight — Is She Married?

Keeping your personal life out of the spotlight takes real effort for today’s celebrities. Thanks to social media and paparazzi, maintaining a low profile can seem like the ultimate task. However, there are celebrities who have mastered the art beautifully. As a result, we only learn things about their private life when they decide to share it with the world. And Good Sam star Sophia Bush is part of the smart bunch.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy