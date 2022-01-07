ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ConoZ_0df7omV700

Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another record.

New South Wales reported 38,625 new cases, prompting Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until mid-February.

Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state on Friday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month. Hospitals already are under strain as around 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Perrottet acknowledged “it has been an incredibly challenging two years” but said the reintroduction of the protocols was “sensible and proportionate.”

The head of the Australia n Medical Association criticized Perrottet on Friday, saying the spike in case numbers and hospitalizations resulted from his decision to relax restrictions just as the omicron variant began to surge in the state.

“These new restrictions that we understand may come in today might slightly slow the spread but there’s no way they’re going to turn this curve around,” AMA president Omar Khorshid told the 10 Network. “Everyone is either immune or they’ve caught the virus."

“It’s going to take some weeks to reach this peak and therefore we just have to brace ourselves," Khorshid added.

Deputy health secretary Susan Pearce predicted that New South Wales would be over the worst of the omicron surge by the middle of next month.

“Overseas experiences have shown that this will rise quickly and pass quickly,” Pearce told reporters. “We believe by the middle of February we will be certainly well past the peak of this.”

The broader COVID-19 picture was similar across Australia on Friday with record case numbers in most states. More than 76,000 new cases were recorded nationwide, with more than 3,600 people in hospitals, including 223 in intensive care.

Victoria state, where tennis star Novak Djokovic was spending his second day in quarantine, reported 21,728 cases and will introduce new rules requiring anyone with a positive rapid antigen test to isolate and inform close contacts.

Queensland reported 10,953 cases as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk encouraged people to work from home if possible.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Person
Novak Djokovic
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New South Wales#Covid#Ama
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China may be in for ‘longer and more stringent lockdowns’ as Tianjin logs country’s first Omicron outbreak

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday, Tianjin, an industrial port city 66 miles away from China’s capital Beijing, reported 21 symptomatic cases of COVID-19, including at least two confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The outbreak marks the first time China has reported cases of Omicron spreading in the community, making it arguably the most significant test yet of the country's strict zero-tolerance policy for all COVID-19 infections as the country tries to keep the pandemic’s fastest-spreading variant at bay.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
WTAJ

Djokovic back into swing in Australia, visa questions linger

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic held a practice session on Tuesday, a day after he left immigration detention, focusing on defending his Australian Open title even while he still faces the prospect of deportation because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19. The top-ranked tennis star hit the show courts of Melbourne Park, where the tournament […]
TENNIS
The Independent

WHO: COVID-19 cases rose by more than 50%, deaths stable

The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report.In the weekly report issued Tuesday night, the U.N. health agency said there were about 15 million new COVID-19 cases last week and more than 43,000 deaths. Every world region reported a rise in COVID-19 cases except for Africa, where officials saw an 11% drop. Last week, WHO noted a pandemic record high of 9.5 million new infections in a single week, calling it a “tsunami” of disease. WHO...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who failed to register a positive rapid antigen test would face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (US$721) starting next week.Perrottet said the registration process was simple and would help health officials provide more support to people with underlying health conditions.The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. The state saw...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

Mexico hits record in new COVID-19 cases, more than 30,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico hit a record in confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to official data, posting more than 30,000 additional infections as the highly contagious respiratory disease spread in the country. The health ministry tallied 30,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, after registering more than 20,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Djokovic saga throws light on migrants' ordeal in Australia

It was the most unlikely Australian residence for the world's number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic: a grim, five-storey former hotel with no check-out allowed. For four nights, Melbourne's infamous "alternative place of detention" for migrants became his abode: no tennis courts, no swimming pool and no leaving. Dozens of journalists and scores of fans, anti-vaccination mandate protesters and migrant rights activists rallied outside daily. But the 34-year-old ace reportedly was not seen by his fellow residents: about 32 people held under Australia's stringent immigration policy, some of them for years.
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

506K+
Followers
126K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy