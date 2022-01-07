Barcello, Traore lift BYU over Pacific 73-51

This isn’t Alex Barcello’s first rodeo against Gonzaga. The super senior has played five contests versus the Zags while wearing BYU’s uniform the last two-plus seasons. Barcello, who played his first two seasons at Arizona before transferring, also came off the bench for a 5-minute stint in the Wildcats’ 91-74 loss to the Zags at the Maui Invitational in 2018.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO