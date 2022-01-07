ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

GALLERY: Jan. 6, 2022 Winter Weather

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snow blanketed much of the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

News Channel 11 viewers from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia sent in dozens of photos and videos of the snow.

You can view a collection of viewer photos and videos below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22l79c_0df7mUUV00
    By Erik McCord in Bristol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBMYg_0df7mUUV00
    By Eli Bray in Church Hill
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh8iy_0df7mUUV00
    Interstate 26 by Ashley Sharp
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6zE0_0df7mUUV00
    Interstate 26 by Ashley Sharp
  • Interstate 26 in Kingsport by Emily Cicirello
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJhnT_0df7mUUV00
    By James Glover in Hampton
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLsqx_0df7mUUV00
    By James Glover in Hampton
  • By Lyndsey Bostic in Buchanan County
  • By Lyndsey Bostic in Buchanan County
  • By Lyndsey Bostic in Buchanan County
  • By Lyndsey Bostic in Buchanan County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VEXPE_0df7mUUV00
    By Rebecca Seiber in Lynn Garden
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TI3VM_0df7mUUV00
    By Tonya Parks in Dungannon
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoSPD_0df7mUUV00
    By Trish Honaker in Tazewell
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgRN3_0df7mUUV00
    By Trish Honaker in Tazewell
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vdbl_0df7mUUV00
    By Jetta Stanley in Pound
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSThI_0df7mUUV00
    By Julie Winegar in Bluff City
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx4HD_0df7mUUV00
    By Kristi Hill in Mount Carmel
  • By Lauren Ensley in Duffield
  • By Laurie Hubbard in Kingsport
  • By Morgan Weatherly in Kingsport
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsP9s_0df7mUUV00
    By Pamela Alexander in Blountville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZMMk_0df7mUUV00
    By Jo Gragg in Sullivan Gardens
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PWiZ_0df7mUUV00
    By Linda Wright in Bristol, Tennessee

You can send your photos to pix@wjhl.com!

Video: Snow in Appalachia, Virginia
By Christine Dotson

Video: Snow in Bristol
By Skyler Doyle

Video: Snow in Big Stone Gap
By Garth Marcum

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carmel, TN
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Hampton, TN
City
Bristol, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Some Bristol, Virginia school buses running late due to COVID-19 cases

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Some school buses in Bristol, Virginia are running late this week due to COVID-19 cases. School superintendent Keith Perrigan said the school system is currently experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 cases so far. As a result, buses are having to add stops on routes with drivers out sick. That’s on […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Wright
WJHL

Wet well inspection continues at Bristol, Va. landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Spec Rescue International (SRI) was on-site at the Bristol, Virginia landfill for a second-consecutive day on Tuesday. Teams of two divers descended down the 325-foot wet well in shifts, gathering samples and data. “They’re going down there really to investigate the integrity of the structure itself and also look at the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Full slate of MLK events kicks off in Johnson City Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s annual slate of activities honoring the life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will focus on youth under the theme “Love Your Neighbor,” with a Saturday carryout breakfast at Carver Recreation Center kicking off the events. Retired educator Vincent Dial pastors Bethel Christian Church in Jonesborough and has […]
WJHL

Tickets available for 75th Annual Kingsport Chamber Dinner

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets are on sale for the 75th Annual Chamber Dinner on Feb. 4. The annual event will be held at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program starting at 7 p.m. The dinner will be headlined by Party on the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Appalachia#Southwest Virginia#News Channel 11#Church Hill Interstate 26#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WJHL

Greeneville 16-year-old killed in custody exchange named All-Conference Bowler

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 16-year-old from Greeneville, Tennessee was posthumously honored by her peers Wednesday. Teagan Welch’s former bowling team named her an All-Conference Bowler. As a part of the Tennessee Region One Bowling Finals, competing schools Dobyns Bennett High School and Cherokee High School first took the time to honor a peer […]
WHITE PINE, TN
WJHL

TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins announces retirement

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dean Blevins has served as the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton President for nearly 13 years. On Wednesday, Blevins announced his plans to retire on June 24. “It has been the honor of my life to serve as President of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton for the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy