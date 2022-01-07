GALLERY: Jan. 6, 2022 Winter Weather

Whether it's patient care staff unable to work at the bedside or line workers unable to staff production lines, work absences due to COVID-19's Omicron variant are wreaking havoc at a host of area employers.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members can enjoy the crisp air while sipping on a cup of hot cocoa on Saturday at Winged Deer Park. A release from city officials outlines a free hot chocolate hike hosted by the Memorial Park Community Center. The event will kick off on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. […]
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – A Lee County, Virginia man was killed Tuesday after a tree fell on his truck at a coal mine work site in Kentucky. A release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet states that Cecil Collett, 32, of Dryden, was returning to the work area at the Colmar mine in […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For over a decade, the population of Johnson City has continued to grow. “Between the period of 2010 and 2020 with the most recent census count, our growth rate – we grew at about 12.5 percent,” Johnson City Director of Development Services Preston Mitchell said. “So strong growth in that […]
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Some school buses in Bristol, Virginia are running late this week due to COVID-19 cases. School superintendent Keith Perrigan said the school system is currently experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 cases so far. As a result, buses are having to add stops on routes with drivers out sick. That’s on […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – “Don Wells, I know you’re outside. I know you heard me.” The words echoed across Ben Hill Road over the weekend as Don Wells stepped onto his front porch to record the sounds of several protesters hundreds of yards away from his home. He filmed the same group of people calling […]
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Spec Rescue International (SRI) was on-site at the Bristol, Virginia landfill for a second-consecutive day on Tuesday. Teams of two divers descended down the 325-foot wet well in shifts, gathering samples and data. “They’re going down there really to investigate the integrity of the structure itself and also look at the […]
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s annual slate of activities honoring the life of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will focus on youth under the theme “Love Your Neighbor,” with a Saturday carryout breakfast at Carver Recreation Center kicking off the events. Retired educator Vincent Dial pastors Bethel Christian Church in Jonesborough and has […]
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Days after the City of Bristol, Virginia requested federal and state assistance in fixing its landfill crisis, residents gathered in the City Council’s chambers to hear an update on mitigation efforts and push for greater assistance. The city sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets are on sale for the 75th Annual Chamber Dinner on Feb. 4. The annual event will be held at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program starting at 7 p.m. The dinner will be headlined by Party on the […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s new COVID-19 case rate is up 70% in the past week and broke a record for the third straight day Wednesday, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data. The region’s rate is now rising significantly faster than the statewide rate, which remains higher and continues setting records as […]
Gov. Ralph Northam's office is drafting a new state of emergency order for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to declare in case a winter storm expected to hit Virginia on Sunday requires one, a person with knowledge of the situation told 8News' Jackie DeFusco.
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 16-year-old from Greeneville, Tennessee was posthumously honored by her peers Wednesday. Teagan Welch’s former bowling team named her an All-Conference Bowler. As a part of the Tennessee Region One Bowling Finals, competing schools Dobyns Bennett High School and Cherokee High School first took the time to honor a peer […]
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dean Blevins has served as the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton President for nearly 13 years. On Wednesday, Blevins announced his plans to retire on June 24. “It has been the honor of my life to serve as President of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton for the […]
