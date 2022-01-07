ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise PC Version Gets New Trailer with Armor

By Lenny Garcia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom drops two trailers for their western and Japanese communities today on the release of the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise. for the trailer released in the west, fans were able to get a look at a new armor set for Magnamalo, which appears a samurai-style armor type. For the...

