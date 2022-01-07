SFA BASKETBALL

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Sophomore Taylor Morgan led the way with 14 points, freshman Bella Earle scored a career-high with 13 points, but the ACU women's basketball dropped its first conference game of the season Monday night at SFA, falling 81-65. The Wildcats (11-4, 3-1 WAC) led 5-2 early on, but the red-hot Ladyjacks hit shots early and built up a 17-point first half lead. ACU got it within five in the second quarter, but SFA pulled away in the second half to snap ACU's four-game winning streak. ACU, again without two starters in Jamie Bonnarens and Kamryn Mraz, put together another valient effort and had multiple players step up in the rescheduled game that was originally supposed to be played last Thursday night. ACU will return home for some much-needed rest before taking on GCU and NM State this week in the Teague Center.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO