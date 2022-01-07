ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

SFA BASKETBALL

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler recovering better than most cities from the pandemic’s economic toll, economist says. “Tyler got all the jobs back that it lost within 15 months. It took the state 19 months, and that’s really one of the fastest of any place...

Bench scoring leads ‘Jacks past UTRGV

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team pushed their record to 10-5 on the year and 2-1 in WAC play with a 86-75 victory Tuesday night over UT-Rio Grande Valley in Nacogdoches. SFA had a strong effort from the bench which contributed 42 points to the total....
Hwy 80 Cold And Covid Preps

“It will all be used to help kind of proactively support our students, and not only close the gaps that have formed, but prevent them from forming going forward,” Supt. Stephanie Bonneau said. SFA football set for four home WAC games, three road games in 2022. Updated: 1 hour...
LSU in the hunt for 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jacoby Mathews produced some memorable moments during his four-year career at Ponchatoula. But now the 5-star recruit is ready to display his talents on the college level. “Oh yeah, I’m super excited for that. I know this is the time to crack down. Get real serious,...
KTRE

SFA Ladyjacks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks and the Angelina Roadrunners both picked up Monday victories in games that were originally postponed from earlier dates. Behind four ‘Jacks in double figures, SFA improved to 3-0 in WAC play behind a dominating 81-65 win over ACU Monday night in the William R. Johnson Coliseum. For the second straight game, Aiyana Johnson led the ‘Jacks with 20 points and 10 rebounds picking up her third double-double of the season. The SFA women will return to the court on Saturday to take on Sam Houston at 2 p.m.
High expectations, tough schedule await SFA softball team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA softball team returned to the field to prepare for their 2022 season. The team is coming off of a 35-12 season where they won the Southland conference regular season title. This year they head to the WAC where they look to be strong contenders for a title with defending champion Seattle University.
WEBXTRA: Longview High School unrolls unusual skate

It’s one really big skate. It was built on a Volkswagen Bug chassis back in the seventies, and only driven to work and back by the owner of the Longview Rollercade. Longview High School Art Teacher Jeffery Hull is now its caretaker. Candlelight vigil held for Tyler man missing...
Jacksonville ISD board hires new athletic director, head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Board of Trustees of Jacksonville ISD held a special meeting on Monday night. The subject discussed was the hiring of a new athletic director for the district. The board voted to hire Jason Holman as the new AD/head coach. Holman is a Top Ten graduate...
Tenaha’s Jeremy Patton makes it official, signs with Baylor

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - Jeremy Patton had a plan from day 1 of freshman year and he made sure to follow through with that plan. His plan was simple: Play Division I college football. “He had the plan and he executed the plan,” head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “From his...
SFA football set for four home WAC games, three road games in 2022

Denver, Colorado (Press Release) - After a season under its belt and two new teams added to the league, the Western Athletic Conference has announced the 2022 WAC football schedule, which will kick off on Sep. 1. The league portion of the season will kick off in week one with...
Morgan, Earle lead way for ACU at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Sophomore Taylor Morgan led the way with 14 points, freshman Bella Earle scored a career-high with 13 points, but the ACU women's basketball dropped its first conference game of the season Monday night at SFA, falling 81-65. The Wildcats (11-4, 3-1 WAC) led 5-2 early on, but the red-hot Ladyjacks hit shots early and built up a 17-point first half lead. ACU got it within five in the second quarter, but SFA pulled away in the second half to snap ACU's four-game winning streak. ACU, again without two starters in Jamie Bonnarens and Kamryn Mraz, put together another valient effort and had multiple players step up in the rescheduled game that was originally supposed to be played last Thursday night. ACU will return home for some much-needed rest before taking on GCU and NM State this week in the Teague Center.
Lufkin ISD to host advanced academic session and innovation showcase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Independent School District is hosting their road map to advanced education event January 13 at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The event will feature information sessions presented by Lufkin ISD’s early college high school, STEM program, and secondary counselors. Alison Hillis, the director of advanced academics at Lufkin ISD said the night also acts as a kickoff to begin testing for their dual-language program and gifted and talented program. Hillis said the advanced academic programs at Lufkin ISD not only help to develop a child’s college readiness skills, but also expands the students 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.
Mount Pleasant set to hire new head football coach with ties to the community

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant has found their next head football coach and he has ties to the community. The district confirmed their intent is to hire Joe Cluley as the new head football coach at a special called board meeting on Tuesday, January 11 at noon. There should be a sense of familiarity with Cluley from longtime Mount Pleasant residents. His father, Joe Cluley, was the Head Football Coach for the Tigers from 1986-1989. His best season was in 1989 when the Tigers went all the way to the quarterfinals.
