He pitched for the Nationals and rival Cardinals last season, but Jon Lester will always be remembered for his stellar stay with the Cubs. The bulldog left-hander arrived in 2015 on a six-year, $155 million contract and promptly led the Cubs to a run of five playoff appearances in six seasons. The most memorable one came in 2016, when Lester helped bring the World Series trophy to Wrigley Field after going 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA during the regular season.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO