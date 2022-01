The EUR/USD price gave itself a resilient account for the new year's opening. Market appetite for the dollar and the results of key economic numbers due from the US and Eurozone will be key to seeing if the rebound attempt continues over the coming days. Last week, the EUR/USD currency pair jumped to the resistance level of 1.1365. With the beginning of the second week of 2022, the currency pair was subjected to selling operations that pushed it again towards the support level 1.1285 before settling around the 1.1325 level at the time of writing the analysis.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO