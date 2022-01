Airbus has been crowned the world’s largest jet maker, again. The reigning King of the Skies, which now holds the title for three years running, delivered a total of 611 passenger jets to 88 customers in 2021, according to company data released Monday. That’s an increase of 8 percent compared to 2020, which saw 566 Airbus jets delivered to customers. The aerospace giant appears to have comfortably eclipsed its main US rival Boeing in terms of revenue-generating deliveries, too. Boeing, which is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday, handed over a comparatively modest 302 jets in the first 11...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO