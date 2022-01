Girls Basketball Results for Tuesday, January 11th. Carroll couldn’t quite recover from a slow start at home as they fell behind 6-0 and trailed the whole game. Carroll did rally and pulled within four early and five twice in the 1st half and Shay Sinnard hit a pair of free throws in the 4th quarter to pull them within 40-35. Free Throws were a struggle for Carroll, as they hit 6-20 and missed the front end of several one and ones. Claire Greenslade sealed the game for ADM with a three, after the Sinnard free throws, extending ADM lead back to 8. Katelyn Aden pulled Carroll within six moments later but that was as close as Carroll got the rest of the game.

CARROLL, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO