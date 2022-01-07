Friday’s Pollen Outlook (1/7/22)

Today’s show is brought to you by: Custom Pack, South Heartland District Health Department, BG&S Transmissions, Auto Glass Experts, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Regency Retirement Residence. We now have a KHAS Radio Partyline page on Facebook. We will post our Monday – Friday Partyline call list...
Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago!
There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning.
New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average).
The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
After freezing rain caused serious travel issues across the area on Saturday, icy conditions will persist in untreated areas on Sunday as falling temperatures and gusty winds will make for a frigid day. While temperatures started out in the 20s and 30s across the area, readings are expected to fall...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!
Above the equator, winter officially begins in December. But in many areas, January is when it really takes hold. Atmospheric scientist Deanna Hence explains the weather and climate factors that combine to produce wintry conditions at the turn of the year.
How does the Earth’s orbit influence our daylight and temperatures?
As the Earth orbits the sun, it spins around an axis – picture a stick going through the Earth, from the North Pole to the South Pole. During the 24 hours that it takes for the Earth to rotate once around its axis, every point on its surface faces toward the...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southerly winds brought in warmer air for southern Wisconsin. That warmer air has also come with a bit of moisture - just before another arctic blast crosses our doorstep. Cloud decks have lowered & freezing drizzle has been reported across the region. This may lead to slick spots on untreated roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible in some spots thru midnight.
Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
Our weather turns much more active . We're seeing leftover lake effect snow this Friday evening as a nor'easter departs the East Coast. The weather dries out tonight and turns cold tonight, with overnight lows in the single digits across the Mohawk Valley and below zero north. Sunshine Saturday, cold,...
(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans woke up to the coldest air of the season on Tuesday morning. Temperatures plummeted overnight as an arctic blast moved into the northeastern United States. By morning, the wind chill — what temperature it feels like — had dropped near or below zero...
Hi everyone!
Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills.
Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry.
(credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.)
Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week.
(credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.)
We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- A mild-mannered work week is under way. A strong ridge of high pressure helped many across eastern Colorado helped to get a warming trend going for the second week of January.
Credit: CBS4
Many of the highs over eastern parts of the state managed to rise into the 50s to start the week.
Credit: CBS4
Some of our friends to the north and west stayed on the chilly side. Such as Greeley only making it to 34 degrees on Monday.
Temperatures will be well above normal in and around the Denver metro area thru Thursday. The only dip in that warm up will be a trough passing thru Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. That may kick up a little wind and a few clouds over the state but, no moisture should fall.
Credit: CBS4
Another warming ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
Credit: CBS4
The next cold front will swing thru on Friday with a chance for snow returning to the mountains. At this time, it doesn’t look like Denver will see much moisture from this system.
Credit: CBS4
There may be a few light flakes in and near the foothills. But, no accumulation is expected in the metro area.
Comments / 0