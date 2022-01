Duke took its first loss of the calendar year over the weekend in a stunning 76-74 defeat to Miami, making it one of the most high-profile fallers in Monday's updated AP Top 25 poll. The Blue Devils came in at No. 8 on the heels of the loss, its first at home since February of last season. It's the first time since Dec. 13, 2021, Duke is not ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO