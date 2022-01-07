ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Moving Through the Region

pahomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce Skating Rink to Wilkes-Barre Public Square | Eyewitness News. Eyewitness to History: The Laurel Line | Eyewitness News. Gruesome Details about Child Homicide | Eyewitness News. Trucks Back On Road...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Road#Eyewitness#Tractor#Days Gone#Wilkes Barre Public#Veterans Caf
KCCI.com

Winter storm watch: Incoming snow system taking shape

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Much of Iowa is under a winter storm watch until 6 a.m. Saturday. Snow is expected to move into northwest Iowa Friday morning, eventually spreading into central Iowa during the day. Snowfall rates are expected to intensify right around the Friday evening commute and should end shortly after midnight.
IOWA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Looking ahead to next winter storm threat this weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're looking ahead to the next weather storm threat moving into Maryland this weekend. In the short term, temperatures will return to normal over the next couple of days. Temperatures rise into the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night into Friday morning, a dry cold...
BALTIMORE, MD
KOCO

Winter weather could be moving across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — It is possible that Oklahoma might see some winter weather this weekend. After a mild few days, and the sun sticking around a little longer, the temperatures could change going into the weekend. Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong broke down what Oklahomans can expect. Watch the video...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a frigid morning with lows in the teens and single digits far north and west, high temperatures rebounded into the 40’s across much of the region Wednesday. The temperature in Philadelphia finally rose above the freezing mark at 9 a.m. Wednesday after a 42-hour sub-freezing stretch. Highs will top a bit above average Thursday as the day will serve as the calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives. An arctic cold front is set to drop in on Friday after which the winds will turn gusty and temperatures plummet. Wind chills will fall into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible This Coming Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more information is pointing to a significant snow event occurring this weekend. The track of heaviest snow may very well end up moving through parts of Western Pennsylvania. At this time it is too soon to have high confidence on the track though. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Other things that can change from now through Sunday include the storm’s intensity along with if any warm air wraps itself into the system. Warm air moving into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Enjoy These Warmer Temps Before Things Cool Down

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a harshly cold start to our Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s. As high pressure pulls offshore and milder air streams in, it will feel almost pleasant in comparison to Tuesday’s temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll see at least partly sunny skies through the day with clouds taking over Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon’s temperatures should match Wednesday’s, but it will be much more of a gray day. Soak up those mid 40s, though, because cold air makes quite a comeback. Friday will only make it into the upper 30s and then we really drop off from there. Saturday’s forecast high is 27° at this point. With that cold air in place and the potential for a coastal storm, we are looking at the possibility for another round of winter weather Sunday into Monday. There is still uncertainty about how much of Maryland will see all snow and how much of the area could get more of a wintry mix. As we fine tune the forecast leading up to Sunday, we will give you a better picture of what to expect. At this point, we just want you to know an impactful winter storm is possible late Sunday into early Monday.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy