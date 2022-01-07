Sabres’ comeback effort falls short in loss to Sharks

The Buffalo Sabres came on strong in the third period, but were unable to climb out of an early hole in their 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

San Jose took a 3-0 lead in the first period at KeyBank Center thanks to goals from Matt Nieto, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.

Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons scored to put Buffalo back in the game. The Sabres outshot the Sharks 22-5 in the third period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves for Buffalo while Adin Hill turned aside 37 Sabres shots.

The Sharks blocked 21 shots. Buffalo finished with 62 shot attempts to San Jose’s 37.

Buffalo’s power play was 1-for-3 while the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

