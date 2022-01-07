ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Rioting at the US Capitol: one year later

Newswest9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe capitol riot took place a...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

United States Capitol Riot, One Year Later: January 6 Insurrection Documentaries, Specials, Investigations Viewing Guide

This time last year, the unthinkable happened. In the wake of Joe Biden’s election as President of the United States, thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to Washington D.C. They gathered to support Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election had been “stolen” by emboldened radical-left Democrats. What followed was chaos. As White House staff members were evacuated, rioters assaulted law enforcement and vandalized property. Five people lost their lives during the attack on Capitol. One was shot by Capitol Police, another died of a drug overdose, and the final three passed of natural causes. At least 138 police officers were injured. Altogether, 737 people were charged for their role in the riots.
PROTESTS
floridianpress.com

Byron Donalds Says he Will Hold Pelosi Accountable for Capitol Riot

On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#One Year Later#Riot#Protest#Midlanders
WTOL 11

Swanton couple charged for participation in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots take plea deal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people from Swanton facing charges for their participation in the U.S. Capitol insurrection last January accepted a plea deal Monday. Madison Pettit and Gabriel Burress pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to court records. The maximum penalty is six months in prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine.
SWANTON, OH
Daily Mail

Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

Let's Compare What Lindsey Graham Said on January 6 to What He Said One Year Later

On January 7, 2021, one day after the Capitol riot, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board was unequivocal:. In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch. The express goal was to demand that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence reject electors from enough states to deny Mr. Biden an Electoral College victory...This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election. It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy