Beauty is Only Skin Deep in China 'Micro-procedure' Craze

The first time I ever tried slugging, it was 2001, accidental, and a bit more literal (like, involving an actual slug while I was climbing trees). So several years later, when my near-daily trawling on r/SkincareAddiction introduced me to the skin care term “slugging”, I was intrigued based on the name alone. Turns out, no actual slugs are involved. Slugging is the act of layering on an occlusive skin care product over your evening moisturizer to trap that hydration like a cocoon (a lotta bug analogies here, y’all) rather than dry air leeching it right back out. Like so many of the best skin care breakthroughs and trends, slugging originated in K-Beauty before catching fire on the internet (collective knowledge forums like Reddit and Twitter in particular). Now, slugging is full-on mainstream.

