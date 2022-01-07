ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Beauty is Only Skin Deep in China 'Micro-procedure' Craze

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 5 days ago

SHANGHAI — Midday queues snake out to the street in an upmarket Shanghai neighborhood, but it's not lunch at the city's hottest restaurant that people are lining up for -- it's cosmetic "micro-procedures", which are surging in popularity in China. The "lunchtime facelift" and other "medical aesthetics" procedures...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
BBC

China: Why some think 'small eyes' are not beautiful

"Do I not deserve to be Chinese just because I have small eyes?" That is what Chinese model Cai Niangniang wrote in a recent impassioned social media post, after old pictures of her went viral for all the wrong reasons. For several days she had been attacked online for being...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The One Tip Doctors Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Whether you’re experiencing hair loss or instantly regretting your new haircut and want it back to a longer length, we’ve all been there. Sometimes nothing can be more frustrating than growing your hair out and awaiting results. We reached out to dermatologists, trichologists and nutritionists about a trusted way to stimulate hair growth and found one that so many agreed upon— maintaining a healthy and consistent diet.
HAIR CARE
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Is Only Skin Deep#Advertising#Chinese#Afp#Frost#Communist Party
urbanmatter.com

4 Beauty Treatments and Procedures Worth Spending Money On in 2022

Now that 2022 is just around the corner, it’s a perfect time to look ahead and start making plans. While you probably have plenty of to-do items on the list for 2022, you may also want to consider prioritising yourself in the form of beauty treatments and procedures. With so many fabulous ones available on the market, it can be overwhelming to wade through them and narrow down your options.
SKIN CARE
gamepressure.com

Genshin Impact Censored in China; New Skins Optional Only in the West

Several characters in Genshin Impact will receive alternative skins, however, they will not be optional for Chinese fans. The reason? Censorship. Genshin Impact has been on the market for over a year now, but despite the availability of over 40 playable characters, it still suffers from a lack of skins for them. In a way, miHoYo wants to please the fans and gradually introduces alternative character skins - in the patch 2.4, which debuted today, about which we wrote more here, two more are to be added (for Ningguang and Keqing), but Chinese developers do not intend to stop at that and announced four more skins yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

For every person willing to make her own face mask with edible ingredients from the pantry (break out the oatmeal and organic honey!), there’s another who embraces all beauty product technology. For those people, beauty tools are the perfect gift. The following beauty tools for hair and skin are...
SKIN CARE
The Decatur Daily

Tattoo artist anger over new EU rules goes beyond skin deep

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tattoo parlors say their art will lose a lot of its vibrancy after European Union rules banning thousands of chemicals in their coloring ink kick in on Wednesday. The 27-nation bloc answers back that public health will be much better served with tougher restrictions on elements in ink that may cause cancer or allergies.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
Voice of America

City Near China’s Winter Olympics Site Has Omicron Outbreak

A city near Beijing, the site of next month’s Winter Olympics, has begun a mass COVID testing campaign because of the discovery of at least 40 omicron cases over a two-day period. Officials have initiated restrictions on Tianjin’s residents in an effort to prevent the spread of the outbreak. Bus and train services between Tianjin and Beijing have been suspended.
SPORTS
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: The Best Body Washes for Dry Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The Brand Responsible For Every Dermatologist’s Fav Exfoliator Has a Shockingly Good Promo Deal RN

If you, like me, have experienced any and all forms of acne, blackheads, whiteheads, dark spots, oversized pores, etc., then you probably have heard about Paula’s Choice—either from internet searched of your own, or through trips to the dermatologist. It seems like no matter where I go to for advice, dermatologists everywhere are raving about an exfoliator that does wonders both for aging and acne-prone skin: Paula’s Choice BHA Exfoliant. I first heard about the retinol from my own dermatologist when I wanted a product that would minimize the pores on my nose and the white heads that I always seemed...
SKIN CARE
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
thezoereport.com

This Controversial TikTok Trend Is The Only Thing Saving My Dry Winter Skin

The first time I ever tried slugging, it was 2001, accidental, and a bit more literal (like, involving an actual slug while I was climbing trees). So several years later, when my near-daily trawling on r/SkincareAddiction introduced me to the skin care term “slugging”, I was intrigued based on the name alone. Turns out, no actual slugs are involved. Slugging is the act of layering on an occlusive skin care product over your evening moisturizer to trap that hydration like a cocoon (a lotta bug analogies here, y’all) rather than dry air leeching it right back out. Like so many of the best skin care breakthroughs and trends, slugging originated in K-Beauty before catching fire on the internet (collective knowledge forums like Reddit and Twitter in particular). Now, slugging is full-on mainstream.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Essence

Want Clear, Glowy Skin? Here’s 7 Deep-Cleansing Face Masks That Will Make It Happen

When it comes to perfecting your skincare routine, there are many moments of trial and error within the journey of finding what products work best for you. During those undesirable breakouts, one of the best things you can do is cleanse, detoxify, and exfoliate. With that said, face masks are the perfect way to reset and get you back on the path to clear skin.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

10 best sunscreens for your face: Non-greasy SPFs for daily protection

While holidays abroad are a go, many of us may still be choosing to go on a UK staycation this year. But it’s important to remember that there is still just as much potential to damage your skin by your paddling pool as there is at a beachside resort.Even if it is a stubbornly cloudy British summer, you should still wear SPF every day to protect your skin and help keep it looking youthful. That’s because UVA waves can cause visible premature ageing, such as wrinkles and dark spots. And UVB waves are the kind that cause sunburn and skin...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

TikTokers Say This Dark Spot-Fading Gel’s Results are “Insane”

We told you about Topicals back in August 2020, when we learned the new, WOC-owned skincare brand’s investors included Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, entrepreneur and DJ Hannah Bronfman and Insecure‘s Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. Yes, seriously major. More than a year later, and Topicals’ Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration is going viral on TikTok after becoming a best-seller at Sephora. Allow us to explain why. “We founded Topicals because we saw the need to create a community around skin for Gen Z consumers, specifically one that destigmatized visible skin conditions,” Olamide Olowe, Topicals CEO and co-founder previously...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy