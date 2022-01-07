ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 13 Panthers shoot past Frontier Falcons

By Beau Wicker Sports Editor
Pharos-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class 2A No. 13-ranked Pioneer girls basketball team recorded a 63-35 win at Frontier on Thursday night. The Falcons went to a triangle-and-two defense on Pioneer stars Ashlynn Brooke and Hailey Cripe and the Panthers had other players step up. Mandee Weisenburger scored 18 points to lead the...

www.pharostribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Former NFL Star Blames Turf for Jameson Williams's Injury

After losing John Metchie in the SEC championship win over Georgia, Alabama's other 1,000-yard wide receiver, Jameson Williams, went down in the first half of Monday night's national championship loss to the Bulldogs. The injury, which Nick Saban speculated was a torn ACL after the game, took away Bryce Young's top weapon, which proved to be massive as the defensive slugfest turned into a bit of a shootout in the fourth quarter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashlynn Brooke
Quad Cities Onlines

Teamwork fuels Falcons past River Kings

For Davenport West, the recipe for its recent success includes a number of ingredients. The Falcons used help from every player they put on the court Tuesday to earn its fourth win in five games, evening its overall record at 5-5 with a 71-61 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball victory over Clinton.
BASKETBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hot Hot Hoops

Report: Heat to re-sign Kyle Guy to new 10-day contract

Just one day after the expiration of several 10-day hardship contracts, the Miami Heat are reportedly signing Kyle Guy to another 10-day contract. Though it was former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers that drew all the attention when the Heat were forced to sign several players to fill out their thin roster, it was Guy who quickly made the most impact on the court.
NBA
Pharos-Tribune

Bitter ending will haunt Colts throughout offseason

INDIANAPOLIS – The wounds were still fresh and Darius Leonard was still trying to make sense of it all early Sunday evening. The last thing the Indianapolis Colts expected was to be dominated by the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in a must-win game with the playoffs on the line. In the wake a 26-11 loss at TIAA Bank Stadium, however, that’s the reality they were forced to live with.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Frontier Falcons#Pioneer#Rtc
Pharos-Tribune

Sports briefs for Wednesday, Jan. 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Lofton scored 18 points as Saint Bonaventure edged past La Salle 80-76 in overtime on Tuesday night. Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes added 17 points apiece for the Bonnies (9-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), while Osun Osunniyi chipped in 15. Welch also had eight rebounds, while Osunniyi posted 15 rebounds and four blocks. Jalen Adaway had 13 points and six boards and was 6 of 9 shooting from the field.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patriots Reunite With Cre’von LeBlanc, Sign Cornerback To Practice Squad

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a depth signing on Tuesday, adding cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc to the practice squad ahead of the postseason. Aaron Wilson reported the news. LeBlanc, 27, began his career with the Patriots, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He stood out in camp, and he made a highlight reel-worthy interception in a preseason game. But with a second-round pick having been used on Cyrus Jones that year, anad with a second-round pick having been used on Jordan Richards the year before, the Patriots didn’t have room on the roster for LeBlanc and waived him on the day of final cuts. The Bears picked him up, and he played in 13 games — with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown — as a rookie. He played 15 more games with the Bears in 2017, before signing with the Lions in 2018. He signed with the Eagles late in the 2018 season and played 21 games with Philly over three seasons. LeBlanc has spent time with the Dolphins and Texans this season but hasn’t played in any games.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Lions, Panthers, Cam Newton

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said the team still has some salary cap issues moving forward: “We just have to make the right decisions.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Fontenot added there is no update on WR Calvin Ridley: “Nothing’s changed and we’ll continue to support him.” (Michael Rothstein)
NFL
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Panthers ‘Gracie-Fully’ Get Past UHA 46-33

After seeing a double-digit lead slip away, the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers used a big second half run to get back to the lead and then pull away for a 46-33 win over the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Tuesday night at Blazer Gym. Trailing 27-25 in the third quarter, Dawson closed out the game with a 21-6 finish to claim the victory.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy