'Like a war zone': Officer who defended Capitol reflects on Jan. 6

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following his efforts to defend the Capitol against a hoard of angry Trump supporters, was a supporter of the now former president, as was his girlfriend of 11 years, Sandra Garza. But Garza now says that Trump “needs to be in prison” because he is “100 percent responsible” for what occurred that day. She believes that Sicknick, too, “would have viewed Donald Trump in a very different light,” had he survived. “I hold Donald Trump 100 percent responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO