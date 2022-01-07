ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Like a war zone': Officer who defended Capitol reflects on Jan. 6

 5 days ago

CNN's Don Lemon speaks with former DC officer Michael Fanone and commander Ramey Kyle on the...

The Independent

‘Jan 6 is not behind us’: House lawmakers reflect on riot with Capitol Police officer’s family in attendance

House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...
Don Lemon
MSNBC

Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection - a turning point in American democracy. Jonathan sat down with Rep. Madeleine Dean, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to recount their experiences on that day.Jan. 2, 2022.
KABC

Capitol Police Officer Sues Trump on Jan. 6 Anniversary

A Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol, accusing him of contributing to the injuries she suffered in the attack. Officer Briana Kirkland, in her 57-page lawsuit filed through U.S. District Court in Washington,...
'I don't feel like I did anything wrong': Alleged Capitol rioter reflects on Jan. 6

Almost a year after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, some accused rioters still show no remorse, while others regret the incident greatly. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute,...
cw39.com

Reflecting on the Jan. 6 deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol

HOUSTON (KIAH) – One year later and many Americans are reflecting on a moment in history that symbolized the downfall of our democracy. The events of the January 6th deadly attacks are still unfolding on the one-year anniversary. If we recall, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed capitol. Alleging they were sent there by Trump who was the current president at that time.
MSNBC

Pelosi honors heroes that defended Capitol on Jan. 6

During a vigil held by lawmakers to mark the Jan. 6 anniversary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives and sacrificed for democracy. Pelosi thanked the “heroes” that protected the Capitol that day.Jan. 6, 2022.
pbs.org

Capitol Police officers pan efforts to whitewash Jan. 6 riot

Police officers were on the frontlines defending the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. For many of them, and even the Capitol Police force as a whole, the year since has been difficult. Officers like Harry Dunn are still recovering from the emotional scars sustained that day. Others, like Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, are still recovering from the physical toll. Lisa Desjardins reports.
Rolling Stone

Partner of Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Taking On Jan. 6 Rioters Says Trump ‘Needs to Be in Prison’

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following his efforts to defend the Capitol against a hoard of angry Trump supporters, was a supporter of the now former president, as was his girlfriend of 11 years, Sandra Garza. But Garza now says that Trump “needs to be in prison” because he is “100 percent responsible” for what occurred that day. She believes that Sicknick, too, “would have viewed Donald Trump in a very different light,” had he survived. “I hold Donald Trump 100 percent responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled...
The Independent

Widow of Capitol Police officer who died by suicide slams lack of support

The widow of a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide after the 6 January insurrection has blasted Washington’s bureaucracies for not doing more to honour her husband.Officer ââHoward “Howie” Liebengood was on duty on 6 January, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. According to his grieving wife, Dr Serena McClam Liebengood, Mr Liebengood continued to work round-the-clock shifts on 7, 8, and 9 January with little sleep in between.“Sleep-deprived and exhausted, my husband took his life the night of Jan 9,” Dr Liebengood, a radiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in a...
Watauga Democrat

Tapper presses NYC mayor on appointing his brother as NYPD official

CNN's Jake Tapper presses New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the appointment of his brother, a retired police officer, as deputy commissioner of the NYPD. Adams says the appointment is in review by the NYC Conflicts of Interest Board. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing...
