AP source: Mets hiring hitting coach Chávez away from Yanks

The New York Yankees had a disappointing end to the 2021 season, and then they went quiet in the offseason. Once the MLB Lockout ends, when might they make a big move?. New York Yankees fans were not happy with how the offseason was going before MLB announced a lockout on Dec. 2. So far, the Yankees have lost Corey Kluber, Andrew Velazquez, Tyler Wade, Rougned Odor and the team released Clint Frazier after his nightmare season. All they’ve done to replace them is sign Jose Peraza, Ender Inciarte and re-sign Aaron Boone as manager.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO