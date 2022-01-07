ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

'Like a war zone': Officer who defended Capitol reflects on Jan. 6

Chanute Tribune
 5 days ago

CNN's Don Lemon speaks with former DC...

www.chanute.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Capitol police officer sues Trump over Jan. 6 attack

A Capitol police officer on Thursday sued former President Trump, arguing that he "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, aided and abetted" the "insurrectionist mob" that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Driving the news: The lawsuit from Briana Kirkland, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the attack, is one of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol call for accountability ahead of riot anniversary

One year after a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, officers are calling for accountability and recounting their trauma. Another three officers are suing former President Donald Trump related to the insurrection. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "CBSN AM" to discuss her interview with a veteran Capitol Police officer who was there and more.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Lemon
The Independent

‘Jan 6 is not behind us’: House lawmakers reflect on riot with Capitol Police officer’s family in attendance

House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection - a turning point in American democracy. Jonathan sat down with Rep. Madeleine Dean, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to recount their experiences on that day.Jan. 2, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Zone#Riot#Cnn#Dc
wvxu.org

Event will honor police who defended U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

Cincinnatians are gathering this week in remembrance of the police officers and national guardsmen who came to the defense of the U.S. Capitol and democracy during the deadly Jan. 6 attack last year. Since then, more than 700 people have been charged in connection with the attempted insurrection. Activist Richard...
CINCINNATI, OH
cw39.com

Reflecting on the Jan. 6 deadly attack on our nation’s Capitol

HOUSTON (KIAH) – One year later and many Americans are reflecting on a moment in history that symbolized the downfall of our democracy. The events of the January 6th deadly attacks are still unfolding on the one-year anniversary. If we recall, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed capitol. Alleging they were sent there by Trump who was the current president at that time.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
pbs.org

Capitol Police officers pan efforts to whitewash Jan. 6 riot

Police officers were on the frontlines defending the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. For many of them, and even the Capitol Police force as a whole, the year since has been difficult. Officers like Harry Dunn are still recovering from the emotional scars sustained that day. Others, like Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, are still recovering from the physical toll. Lisa Desjardins reports.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MSNBC

Pelosi honors heroes that defended Capitol on Jan. 6

During a vigil held by lawmakers to mark the Jan. 6 anniversary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives and sacrificed for democracy. Pelosi thanked the “heroes” that protected the Capitol that day.Jan. 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Partner of Capitol Police Officer Who Died After Taking On Jan. 6 Rioters Says Trump ‘Needs to Be in Prison’

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following his efforts to defend the Capitol against a hoard of angry Trump supporters, was a supporter of the now former president, as was his girlfriend of 11 years, Sandra Garza. But Garza now says that Trump “needs to be in prison” because he is “100 percent responsible” for what occurred that day. She believes that Sicknick, too, “would have viewed Donald Trump in a very different light,” had he survived. “I hold Donald Trump 100 percent responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 and all of the people that have enabled him, enabled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Widow of Capitol Police officer who died by suicide slams lack of support

The widow of a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide after the 6 January insurrection has blasted Washington’s bureaucracies for not doing more to honour her husband.Officer ââHoward “Howie” Liebengood was on duty on 6 January, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. According to his grieving wife, Dr Serena McClam Liebengood, Mr Liebengood continued to work round-the-clock shifts on 7, 8, and 9 January with little sleep in between.“Sleep-deprived and exhausted, my husband took his life the night of Jan 9,” Dr Liebengood, a radiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mprnews.org

Former Republican Rep. Vin Weber reflects on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

One year has passed since a violent mob descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lawmakers staffers and journalists had to scramble to safety. Five people died because of the violence; 140 Capitol police officers were injured. We wanted to hear from our Republican congressional lawmakers about this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shepherdexpress.com

Who Was Behind the Jan. 6 Assault on the Capitol?

Most of us will never forget where we were when we first learned of the Jan. 6 insurrection. It was a second 9/11, more insidious than the first, despite the lower loss of life, because the enemy came from within and was inspired by our nation’s president. The convincing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy