Hartford, CT

Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 40 stores in coming weeks

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Over two dozen Bed Bath & Beyond locations are preparing to shut their doors for good in the coming weeks.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores over two years, starting in 2020. According to a recent presentation on Bed Bath & Beyond’s third-quarter results, about 170 stores have already been closed.

Shares soared for Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday, jumping more than 10% at the opening bell. The retailer lost $276.4 million, or $2.78 per share, for the three months ending Nov. 27. The per-share losses adjusted for restructuring costs and other items was 25 cents, much worse than the break-even quarter industry analysts had projected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

For the current quarter ending in February, Bed Bath & Beyond said it now expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion.

According to Bed Bath & Beyond, 37 locations are closing , many by the end of February. In a statement shared with Nexstar, the company says these stores are part of the previously announced plans to close 200 over two years.

Here is a list of the locations on track to close in the coming weeks:

Alabama

  • Oxford, 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

  • Yuma, 1212 South Castle Dome Avenue
  • Casa Grande, 1004 North Promenade Parkwa

California

  • Tustin, 13692 Jamboree Rd
  • Rancho Santa Margarita, 22235 El Paseo
  • Laguna Niguel, 32391 Golden Lantern
  • Campbell, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
  • Milpitas, 147 Great Mall Drive

Florida

  • Orange City, 963 Harley Strickland Boulevard

Georgia

  • Atlanta, 130 Perimeter Center West
  • Marietta, 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 100

Idaho

  • Pocatello, 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

  • Jackson, 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

  • Eagan, 1295 Promenade Place
  • Duluth, 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

Missouri

  • St. Joseph, 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

  • Meridian, 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

  • Edgewater, 489 River Rd.

New York

  • Plainview, 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
  • Port Chester, 25 Waterfront Place
  • Auburn, 217 Grant Avenue
  • Spring Valley, 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace
  • Canandaigua, 328 Eastern Blvd.
  • Glenmont, 388 Feura Bush Rd
  • Niagara Falls, 1520 Military Road

Ohio

  • Mansfield, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

  • Pittsburgh, 7507 McKnight Road
  • York, 2845 Concord Road

Texas

  • San Angelo, 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

  • Vienna, 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

  • Seattle, 2600 SW Barton Street
  • East Wenatchee, 511 Valley Mall Parkway
  • Longview, 200 Triangle Center
  • Union Gap, 1740 East Washington Street

Wisconsin

  • Sheboygan, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia

  • Triadelphia, 555 Cabela Drive

While many of the chain’s locations are closing, roughly 450 – slightly more than half of its 809 locations – are on track to be remodeled, the company reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

